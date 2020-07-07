Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the pest control industry "Many Pest Control Services Were Curtailed During the COVID-19 Crisis"



Many pest control services were curtailed during the COVID-19 crisis due to lockdown restrictions and business closures. It is believed that this along with the lower numbers of people on the streets in recent months as well as a reduction in food waste from restaurants has encouraged more rats to come into the open in search of food. As a result, more homes and businesses will require pest control services to deal with infestations.



Many commercial buildings such as offices, hotels and restaurants are planning to reopen after months of being left vacant. It is likely that such businesses will require pest control services to control the populations of pests such as cockroaches, mice and flies that may have increased while the building was empty. Some pest control companies are also offering disinfecting and sanitizing services to businesses which are reopening. Heat treatment technologies, which are currently used by pest control companies to kill bed bugs, could be effective in killing coronavirus particles. If approved for this purpose, pest control companies could begin to offer a new approach to sanitizing surfaces and equipment.



