Low income households make up a key demographic for manufactured homes. Many low income households have been affected by job losses or reduced working hours during the pandemic. Consumers who purchase manufactured homes typically purchase the home and lease the land. Some lenders have made it increasingly difficult to secure home-only financing which could have an effect on demand for manufactured homes.



Operators of manufactured home communities have seen lower sales during the pandemic however many anticipate that demand will return as lockdown restrictions are eased and more people return to work. The industry is also predicted to see increased demand from consumers looking to downsize as well as from those considering purchasing a vacation home as a potentially safer alternative to hotels and resorts.



