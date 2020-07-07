纽约, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 爱新鲜集团（以下简称“爱新鲜”或“公司”）（纳斯达克股票代码：IFMK）一家领先的亚洲美国连锁超市和网上食品商宣布与石家庄以岭药业股份有限公司（以下简称“以岭药业”）,签署独家代理经销商协议。此协议将授权爱新鲜在美国销售以岭药业生产的系列产品。



以岭药业（A股代码：002603）是中国医药上市公司20强企业，主营业务是中药的研发、生产和销售。在开展创新中药研发的同时，积极布局化生药和健康产业，产品覆盖感冒呼吸系统疾病、心脑血管疾病、肿瘤、糖尿病等重大疾病领域。由以岭药业生产的中成药产品连花清瘟胶囊/颗粒主要包含连翘、金银花、板蓝根等13种中草药，被中国国家卫生健康委和国家中医药管理局列入诊疗方案的推荐用药。经过实验和临床试验论文成果相继在国际权威期刊发表，同时也并被中国国家药品监督管理局批准新增新冠肺炎适应症。 该产品未被任何美国联邦机构批准，目前在美国没有销售。

爱新鲜主席邓龙先生评论说：“我们很高兴和以岭药业进行合作，作为独家代理向美国消费者销售以岭药业的产品。所有进口产品都将需要获得FDA上市前批准。 我们期待他们的产品在我们的商店上架。”

以岭药业的董事长吴相君表示：“我很高兴与爱新鲜签订代理协议。 与爱新鲜的合作，将使石家庄以岭药业在爱新鲜已建立的强大连锁店和在线销售渠道获得美国市场占有率。”

