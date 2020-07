DENVER, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Assure’s executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger, CFO Trent Carman and Founder Preston Parsons will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Pursuant to Assure’s news release dated June 24, 2020, the Company has relied on the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which gave all market participants a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made on or before June 1, 2020 (the “Blanket Relief”). Other than as disclosed in the Company’s press releases, there have not been any material business developments since June 24, 2020.

In accordance with the Blanket Relief, the Company has delayed the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Financial Statements”), the management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the corresponding period, and related management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the “Filings”). Assure expects to be able to complete the Filings and those deliveries prior to the conference call.

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13706490

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through July 28, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13706490

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, our financing plans and the expected effects of the same. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the Company will be able to complete the Filings on or before July 14, 2020, the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and economic activity in general, and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

