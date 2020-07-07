Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and UAV instrumentation, announced the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2019.



2019 Annual Highlights

Total sales revenue of $3,540,387 compared to $3,634,560 the previous year

Gross profit for 2019 was $1,934,940, an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year

Gross margin increased to 54.7% as compared to 53.0% the previous year

Net loss of $3,160,773 primarily due to stock-based compensation ($2,353,959 for the year ended December 31, 2019)

Write-down of investments of $508,000

Purchased 40% stake in brain-machine interface startup Grapheton

Secured an equity position in Magneto-Inertial Fusion Technology Inc. (MIFTI) and completed final payment for 10% interest in MIFTEC Laboratories in addition to sales and manufacturing rights

$1,087,660 cash in bank with a large order backlog

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:

“We are very excited about the progress of US Nuclear this past year and for the outlook on the future. Sales revenue was strong for 2019, and the slight decrease in revenue from the previous year was primarily the timing of shipment for larger orders. We are working with a new business development company to help increase our online presence, inbound leads, and sales revenue.

The net loss we reported was due to stock-based compensation for acquiring 40% of Grapheton, also increasing our stake and our sales and manufacturing rights in MIFTEC and MIFTI fusion generator companies. Our early investment and involvement with these promising companies will not only reap huge rewards for us in the future, but will help US Nuclear grow and expand as a sensor manufacturer. Grapheton (in the same space as Elon Musk’s Neuralink) is at the forefront of the brain-machine interface revolution for treating injuries and disease with several patented advantages already, and MIFTI has a test planned at L3 Harris for 2020 that could be the first in history to achieve the “break even point” -- the gateway requirement for fusion power and medical isotope production.”

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 3,540,387 $ 3,634,560 Cost of sales 1,605,447 1,707,355 Gross profit 1,934,940 1,927,205 Operating expenses Consulting expense 1,668,958 1,440,213 Professional fees 380,951 330,536 Officer compensation 896,000 110,000 Payroll and related expense 858,152 689,874 Selling, general and administrative expenses 590,783 664,162 Acquisition of manufacturing and supply rights - 1,084,000 Total operating expenses 4,394,844 4,318,785 Loss from operations (2,459,904) (2,391,580) Other income (expense) Other income - 14,000 Writedown of investments (508,000) - Interest expense and financing costs (62,704) (29,490) Loss on issuance of convertible debenture (183,978) - Change in value of derivative liability 53,813 - Total other expense (700,869) (15,490) Loss before provision for income taxes (3,160,773) (2,407,070) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (3,160,773) $ (2,407,070) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 18,300,793 15,972,462 Loss per shares - basic and diluted $ (0.17) $ (0.15)

