TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), is the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content. The Company’s ARHT Engine software technology powers their holopresence platform, as well as their premium online streaming solution known as the Virtual Global StageTM (VGSTM). ARHT is delighted to announce that in partnership with the biggest event company in the world, MCI Group, people will be able to experience an awards show in a more compelling and memorable way – online. Working closely with the Blockchain Research Institute, this is the world’s first awards show captured and presented using ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM online presentation environment – a 22nd century presentation honouring excellence in blockchain research and applications globally. This elevated online experience of the 2020 Enterprise Blockchain Awards is taking place later today, July 7th, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT.



To register to view the awards online and see ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM in action visit: https://blockchainrevolutionglobal.com/the-eb-awards

"I love ARHT Media's holopresence platform and have been beamed to conferences in Asia and Europe from Toronto in the past. Their new online version, the Virtual Global StageTM, allows us to address an even larger audience in a compelling and memorable way," stated Blockchain Research Institute founder and Chairman, Don Tapscott.

Co-hosted by the MCI Group and the Blockchain Research Institute, the awards will be honoring the 2020 finalists from the Blockchain community and the winners of the Enterprise Blockchain Awards (EBAs). Bringing the presenters together virtually on the Virtual Global StageTM for the first time in an awards show format is a significant enhancement compared to what audiences having been experiencing online over the past months. The honourees are innovators, advocates, and researchers that are making a measurable difference within their organizations and across industries ripe for blockchain disruption. Now in its second year, the EBAs recognizes their stewardship of this technology.

"At MCI we are always looking for new technologies to enhance our story telling, and the marriage of the Blockchain Research Institutions recognition of the world’s best innovators presented on ARHT's Virtual Global StageTM allows us to set a new bar as to how online awards shows should look and sound," commented MCI Canada Managing Director Juliano Lissoni, "We will be looking to expand our relationship with both of these innovative organizations."

ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM is a premium online streaming solution that enables multiple presenters to appear in life size proportions and interact with each other in real-time, regardless of where they are in the world. The virtual platform which extends ARHT’s holopresence transmission technology helps amplify presentations with a much more engaging experience and the ability for presenters to utilize key aspects of natural communication like body language, as well as the ability to create a custom virtual stage environment to take online events to the next level.

"We are honoured that MCI and BRI selected our Virtual Global StageTM to tell the incredible stories of blockchain innovation worldwide while reinventing the award show," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly, "Don and Alex Tapscott have been at the forefront of predicting the impact of technology on the human race for 30 years so being associated with the Blockchain Research Institute is an incredible validation of our work."

Further to this release, click here to read an article written by Don Tapscott that was published in the Toronto Star this past weekend on July 4, 2020 titled ‘ Reinventing an event for the pandemic world .’

