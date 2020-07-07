SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Thomas F. Gajewski, M.D., Ph.D., and Stephan Grupp, M.D., Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB comprises experts across oncology, immunology, cell therapy, and drug discovery and development.
“We are privileged to welcome Drs. Gajewski and Grupp to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Allogene. “The additions of Dr. Gajewski and Dr. Grupp further enhance what has become one of the most distinguished cell therapy SABs in the industry and is an important component of our strategy to lead the development of allogeneic cell therapies today and tomorrow.”
New Allogene SAB members:
The new advisors join existing SAB members, Chairman Ton Schumacher, Ph.D., Donald B. Kohn, M.D., Malcolm K. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Matthew Porteus, M.D., Ph.D., Owen Witte, M.D., Stephen J. Forman, M.D., and Wendell Lim, Ph.D.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.
