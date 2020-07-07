PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (PINK: ALLM).Alliance BioEnergy Plus Inc., is pleased to announce that its 4th generation Cellulose-to-Sugar (“CTS”) prototype is now completed and installed in our lab. Testing is in preparation and will begin this week.



This 4th generation design of the Company’s revolutionary green renewable energy technology is 4 times the size and capable of running at 10 times the speed of the 3rd generation design. Also, it is, much further engineered with features to optimize parameters to be tested for upscaling to semi commercial scale.

“We are eager to begin testing our latest prototype and are optimistic about the results we expect to see. We are getting closer and closer to having a commercial scale system, and the results of testing this 4th generation system over the next 3-6 months should provide certain answers about the design of and upscaling to a commercial scale system,” says CEO Ben Slager.

The Company expects that the 5th generation prototype will be semi-commercial scale, and the 6th generation a commercial scale system.

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and subsequently into biofuels, and bioplastics, without the use of enzymes or liquid acids. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The cellulose is converted into sugar and lignin. The sugar is further converted into bio-ethanol and other biofuels; the lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. CTS has a near zero carbon footprint. CTS is the fully owned and independently developed proprietary process of Alliance BioEnergy Plus.

It is important to note that any bio-fuel originating from the CTS process would receive the generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”) from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently $1.62/gallon of ethanol, which is in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation market, up to the 590 million gallon mandate for 2020.

