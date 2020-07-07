CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Endexx® Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited™”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced the e-commerce launch of RubyBees™ Hemp Infused Honey. RubyBees™ is now available in 950mg and 120mg jars for purchase on CBD Unlimited’s website.

Peter Boyer created RubyBees Hemp Honey when he was first introduced to CBD Unlimited’s hemp-derived CBD, an active ingredient derived directly from the hemp plant that exhibits soothing properties, as a way to ease the symptoms of his daughter. Longtime Endexx shareholder, Richard Steinhart, has long believed in the therapeutic benefits of CBD and suggested Boyer consult his daughter’s doctor about trying CBD sublingual oil alongside the medication she already takes for her cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

“As a father with a special needs daughter, I was searching for a way to help improve Ruby’s life. After working with CBD Unlimited and using their hemp-derived isolate, the positive change in Ruby’s everyday life was apparent. Utilizing honey as the delivery system and implementing the knowledge of proper dosages provided by the CBDU team, the tasty treat doubles as an effective way to enjoy the benefits of CBD. With their expansive knowledge and expertise in the industry, working with CBD Unlimited was a clear step in the right direction. We at RubyBees are eager and excited to be a part of such an incredible industry and to be working with a company focused on improving the lives of the people we care for,” commented Founder of RubyBees, Peter Boyer.

Great for coffee, tea, power drinks, toast spread, or for cooking, RubyBees Hemp Honey products are made with clover honey and infused with 10mg of hemp-derived isolate per serving while containing zero percent THC, no gluten, and no GMO’s. RubyBees Hemp Honey is also available in honey stick format, lab tested, and certified.

“We at CBD Unlimited are incredibly grateful and excited to offer our CBD in a product from a company as inspiring as RubyBees,” commented Todd Davis, CEO and Chairman of Endexx. “Whether the product is used as a therapeutic treatment or as a pick-me-up snack, we are confident that the RubyBees Hemp Honey will soon become a consumer favorite and continue to make waves in the CBD industry.”

To purchase RubyBees Hemp Infused Honey, please follow this link: https://www.cbdunlimited.com/our-products/rubybees-hemp-honey-950mg/

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance, and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis, Chairman and CEO

endexx@endexx.com

480-595-6900