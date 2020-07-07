New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ferrosilicon Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900767/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Deoxidizer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.3% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inoculant segment is readjusted to a revised 0.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Ferrosilicon market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Ferrosilicon market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.18% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.4% and 0.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Applications Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -0.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$718.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$712 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Silicon and Ferrosilicon: Essential Materials for Various End-
Use Industries
Silicon Market: Metallurgy and Chemicals Industries Drive Growth
Recent Market Activity
End-Uses Market Dynamics of Silicon
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Silicon Market
Ferrosilicon Market - Positive Outlook in Store
Silicon and Ferrosilicon Production
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ferrosilicon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Crude, Finished and Recycled Steel: Strong Growth
Driver for Ferrosilicon
Global Steel Production and Demand Trends Sets the Tone for
FeSi Market
Rising Demand for Recycled Steel Boosts Sales
Increasing Proliferation of Semiconductors in Electronics and
Communication Devices Spurs Demand for Silicon
Global Silicon Wafers Market on the Growth Trajectory
Increasing Popularity of Silicon-On-Insulator Devices Promote
Silicon Demand
Positive Growth Trends in the Solar PV Industry Strengthens
Market Prospects
Mono c-SI PV Module Technology to Capture Increasing Market Share
Rising PV Installations: A Major Factor Responsible for Soaring
Polysilicon Prices
Fumed Silica Market - Expanding Applications Augur Well for
Market Growth
Steady Demand from End-use Industries Propels Growth in Silicon
Carbide Market
Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for the Market
Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects
for Si and FeSi Market
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Silicon and Ferrosilicon Prices: Highly Sensitive to Soaring
Energy Costs
Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Market Shrinking
Smaller Companies Face High Entry Barriers to Establish New
Polysilicon Production Capacities
Thin Film PV: A Threat to Crystalline Silicon Technology
Growing Popularity of Silicon-Free Defoamers Casts a Dampener
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
