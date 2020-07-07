Dublin, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the RV industry "Impact of COVID-19 on RVs"



Consumers have developed a new interest in recreational vehicles since the COVID-19 outbreak. Many consumers are reluctant to fly because of the risk of exposure to the virus while others fear being stranded should there be a second wave of the virus. Many consumers also have concerns about staying in hotels and resorts. As a result, RV travel has become an increasingly attractive option for consumers who want to enjoy their vacation time while maintaining social distance. RV rental platforms like Outdoorsy and RVshare have seen a surge in bookings. Outdoorsy saw daily bookings rebound by 450% after a spike in cancellations in the early days of the outbreak while RV share has seen their bookings rise between April and May.



The majority of RV manufacturers in Indiana restarted production in May. Manufacturers in Indiana account for approximately 80% of US RV production. In some states, RV dealers can sell online which allows for a contactless experience for customers. Dealers are using digital channels like Facebook, YouTube and Craigslist to reach customers as well as offering virtual tours, video chats and home delivery to eliminate the need for in person contact.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Impact of COVID-19 on RVs"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900