Harvest volume Q2 and YTD 2020:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Lerøy Aurora 3,7 5,0 12,3 9,9 Lerøy Midt 15,8 18,6 30,3 30,9 Lerøy Sjøtroll 19,3 13,4 35,7 28,5 Total 38,9 37,1 78,2 69,4 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Total volume 19,7 15,9 44,7 36,4 Of which volume cod 2,3 3,0 14,8 11,9





35% of Lerøy Sjøtroll’s total harvest volume in Q2 was trout, and YTD trout represented 37%.

The complete Q2 2020 report will be released on 20 August 2020 at 06.30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act