Harvest volume Q2 and YTD 2020:
|Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Lerøy Aurora
|3,7
|5,0
|12,3
|9,9
|Lerøy Midt
|15,8
|18,6
|30,3
|30,9
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|19,3
|13,4
|35,7
|28,5
|Total
|38,9
|37,1
|78,2
|69,4
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Total volume
|19,7
|15,9
|44,7
|36,4
|Of which volume cod
|2,3
|3,0
|14,8
|11,9
35% of Lerøy Sjøtroll’s total harvest volume in Q2 was trout, and YTD trout represented 37%.
The complete Q2 2020 report will be released on 20 August 2020 at 06.30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
