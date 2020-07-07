Santa Clara, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, is hosting a webinar Creating Confident Customers in Uneasy Times on July 21 at 2pm EST/11 am PST.

The webinar will provide insight into how financial institutions can step in and be the trusted advisor customers want as they assess the long-term impact of the current pandemic on their financial and physical wellbeing. Join experts from Experian and Accenture to hear about:

Meeting the needs of customers and restoring financial confidence;

Using digital and mobile tools to give customers more control over their spending;

Creating the value for customers that boosts retention and growth.

“The key to making customers more confident is proactively anticipating their needs and meeting them,” said Chris Harris, senior director at Ondot. “This webinar will feature industry experts who will share tips on creating deeper value and loyalty by empowering, educating and engaging clients during and after these uncertain times.”

To register for the webinar please follow the link: https://ondotsystems.zoom.us/webinar/register/8615936246462/WN_4FcAMcxuR9umHXL3lUgMdA.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

