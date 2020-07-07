New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900166/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Metal Powders market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Metal Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$948.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$948.2 Million by the year 2027.
Other Types Segment Corners a 5.7% Share in 2020
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$167.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$229.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$619.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 319-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Analysis for Metal Powders
Analysis for Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Parts
Automotive Industry - The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products
Asia-Pacific Continues to be a Growth Engine
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Powders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
American Chemet Corp. (USA)
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (USA)
Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company (USA)
Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA)
Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Diamet Corporation (Japan)
Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Erasteel SAS (France)
F. W. Winter Inc. & Co. (USA)
Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA)
Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan)
GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. (USA)
Hoeganaes Corp. (USA)
H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)
Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan)
Höganäs AB (Sweden)
JFE Steel Corp. (Japan)
Kennametal, Inc. (USA)
Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
Kymera International (USA)
Miba AG (Austria)
Norilsk Nickel (Russia)
PMG Holding GmbH (Germany)
Pometon SpA (Italy)
Rio Tinto Metal Powders (Canada)
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market
Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
PMI: A Mixed Bag
Encouraging Prospects for Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing
Major Additive Manufacturing Processes, Usage Applications and
Powder Requirements
Application Profile of Additive Manufacturing - An Overview
Existing Hurdles to Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing
MIM PM Components Set to Flourish
Newer Advances and Technological Breakthroughs Drive the Market
Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality
VVT Components - A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles
Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts
Nanopowders: A Major Area of Focus
Increasing Focus on Green Technology
Future Growth for the PM Industry
Diversification
Sustainability
Investments in Technology
Total Companies Profiled: 127
