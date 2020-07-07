New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900166/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Metal Powders market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Metal Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$948.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$948.2 Million by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment Corners a 5.7% Share in 2020

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$167.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$229.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$619.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 319-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Analysis for Metal Powders

Analysis for Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Parts

Automotive Industry - The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products

Asia-Pacific Continues to be a Growth Engine

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Powders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market

Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

PMI: A Mixed Bag

Encouraging Prospects for Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing

Major Additive Manufacturing Processes, Usage Applications and

Powder Requirements

Application Profile of Additive Manufacturing - An Overview

Existing Hurdles to Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing

MIM PM Components Set to Flourish

Newer Advances and Technological Breakthroughs Drive the Market

Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality

VVT Components - A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles

Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts

Nanopowders: A Major Area of Focus

Increasing Focus on Green Technology

Future Growth for the PM Industry

Diversification

Sustainability

Investments in Technology



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



