On 20 February 2020, AS Pro Kapital Grupp (“Pro Kapital”) issued EUR 28,500,000 senior secured bonds with ISIN SE0013801172 with a term of four years. Pro Kapital today announces that it publishes a listing prospectus in respect of these bonds and applies for admission to trading of these bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Pro Kapital has applied for admission to trading of its 2020/2024 bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm and the first day of trading is expected to be on or about 9 July 2020. In connection with this, Pro Kapital has prepared a listing prospectus that has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw Finansinspektionen). The prospectus will be available through Pro Kapital’s website (www.prokapital.com) and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website (www.fi.se).

The information was submitted for publication on 7 July 2020 at 16:00 EET (15:00 CEST / 14:00 UCT).

