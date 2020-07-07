MONTREAL, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent.ai, a leading provider of offline, small footprint and multilingual speech understanding solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to deliver lightweight solutions for consumer devices, announces it has been recognized in the Cool Vendors in Natural Language Technology1 report by Gartner.

Fluent.ai’s groundbreaking speech-to-intent technology uses neural networks to directly map a user’s speech to intended action based on acoustic sounds alone, completely bypassing the need for speech-to-text transcription and reliance on a Cloud connection. This acoustic-only approach enables Fluent.ai to create small footprint, low power speech understanding systems that work fully offline on edge devices. Fluent.ai technology also works well in noisy environments and offers industry-leading multilingual capabilities.

Fluent’s WakeWord and Automatic Intent Recognition (“Air”) software solutions provide fast-response voice activation and control capabilities that are ideal for consumer devices such as smart home appliances, wearable fitness trackers and wireless headphones. By working fully offline on device, Fluent.ai protects consumer privacy and has the flexibility to be used in any environment. Fluent’s solutions are tailor-made and can be built to support any language, any accent, and even multiple languages and accents in a single small-footprint system.

“To us, our recognition in the Cool Vendors in Natural Language Technology report by Gartner is confirmation that Fluent.ai is well on its way to fulfilling our company mission to voice enable the world’s devices,” said Probal Lala, CEO of Fluent.ai. “We aim to provide a voice solution that works for everyone regardless of their language, accent or environment. It’s this focus along with our small footprint and low power requirements that we believe will make our OEM customers successful in offering voice control capabilities to their end users. In this era of COVID-19, we anticipate these capabilities will only grow in importance as touchless user interfaces become more and more of a necessity.”

1 Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Natural Language Technology,” Bern Elliot, Anthony Mullen, Afraz Jaffri, Jessica Ekholm, Tracy Tsai, 16 April 2020.

About Fluent.ai

Fluent.ai Inc. is a privately held Canadian company founded in 2015 and based in Montreal. Fluent.ai’s mission is to voice enable the world’s devices. Through over seven years of research, the company has developed a range of artificial intelligence voice interface software solutions for OEMs and service providers. Fluent.ai solutions deliver unprecedented accuracy along with a highly customizable user experience with the goal of finally breaking the barriers to worldwide adoption of voice user interfaces.

To learn more about Fluent.ai, visit https://www.fluent.ai/ or email .