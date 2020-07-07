NEW YORK, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media and Night Market, Horizon’s recently launched data intelligence company, announced today that they have created the industry’s first Upfronts dedicated to eCommerce, an exclusive event for Horizon Media which they have branded: eCommFronts; Click & Connect.

In partnership with Amazon, Google, Facebook, Instacart, Walmart (WMG) and PromoteIQ/Kroger, Night Market will provide five days of virtual workshops, from July 13-17, filled with exclusive content focused on how brands can drive improved business outcomes with more effective approach to their eCommerce strategies. Stores are no longer the ultimate destination, the digital-first purchase funnel has collapsed the traditional awareness, consideration, conversion model and the lines between brand and performance media are fading. Night Market and these influential industry leaders will provide Horizon’s brand and performance teams with new insights on evolving consumer behavior and best practices on how to embrace those changes to drive additional revenue.

These major players¾Amazon, Facebook, Google, Instacart, Walmart (WMG) and PromoteIQ/Kroger¾have significant intelligence around identity resolution, look-alike modelling and ad investment. At eCommFronts; Click & Connect, Night Market will navigate and showcase this closely held consumer data, enabling teams to build holistic campaign approaches with their tech partners and maximize revenue within the walled gardens.

The onset of the global pandemic has accelerated several important trends that were already reshaping the future of eCommerce. The prolific growth of eCommerce has expanded its role beyond typical retailers or grocery brands creating a more capable and complex landscape for marketers to navigate, especially across industries and demographic groups that were previously slow adopters of eCommerce.

“With global sales estimated to be $4.2 trillion before the pandemic and consumer demand, preference and reliance shifting to digital and delivery methods, it is critical that our brands determine their eCommerce strategy now,” said Randy Browning, President of Night Market. “We will deliver daily virtual workshops showcasing growth and trends, along with products, services and best practices that our teams can leverage today as they develop their roadmap for tomorrow,” said Browning.

According to Salesforce data, nearly one-quarter of shoppers are looking for contactless payments or delivery options, 36% of shoppers say they won't return to brick-and-mortar stores until a vaccine is available, and 68% of shoppers say they'll continue buying 'essentials' online. 78% of people have now grocery shopped online and 56% say they have increased their online grocery shopping since the pandemic, according to Inmar intelligence.

“As brands looks to aggregate data and learning to inform their entire ecommerce strategy, not just advertising, we knew it would be valuable for our clients to have a dedicated event focused entirely on eCommerce,” said Donnie Williams, Chief Digital Officer of Horizon Media and Co-Founder of Night Market. “We are excited to launch an industry first in the form of eCommFronts; Click & Connect, and we welcome the challenge of staying at the very leading edge of change and opportunity in eCommerce,” said Williams.

The realities of the pandemic are fundamentally changing eCommerce in terms of media investment, shopper marketing, merchandizing, software technology and more. In partnership with Night Market,

Amazon, Facebook, Google, Instacart, Walmart (WMG) and PromoteIQ/Kroger will be providing a robust overview of the landscape with a spotlight on the growth of eCommerce media spend and on platform sales, key trends and products, services & best practices available for teams today along with what is on the roadmap for tomorrow.

eCommFronts; Click & Connect will run from July 13-17 and will be exclusive to Horizon Media.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. is the largest independent media agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the third largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame in 2019.

About Night Market

Night Market, a Horizon Media company, is designed to help brands maximize eCommerce sales through connecting and optimizing both advertising and retail performance. The company was founded earlier this year and has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

Led by President Randy Browning along with a slew of eCommerce certified specialists and industry leaders, Night Market looks to increase the performance of eCommerce advertising and merchandising by providing end-to-end, omni-channel analytics and expert eCommerce optimization services.

Night Market’s mission is to bring clients to the forefront of eCommerce by providing data-driven insights and integrated solutions that optimize revenues across third party channels, owned properties and paid media campaigns.

