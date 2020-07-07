LONDON, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media consultancy MightyHive today announced the appointment of Toby McAra as Head of Enterprise Data Solutions (EMEA). McAra brings over 20 years of commercial experience to this role and will join the EMEA sales team in securing new client engagements, driving continued growth and profitability.



At MightyHive, McAra will be responsible for helping enterprise clients understand the importance of a data-centric approach, and supporting them in defining and executing sophisticated data strategies.

McAra has the unique experience of senior roles at both Adobe and Google and has worked with multiple enterprise brands all across EMEA on the importance of leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic consulting to drive performance. His extensive experience includes positions driving significant growth for industry leaders like Google Analytics, Adometry and Adobe. McAra’s deep understanding of advanced digital and cloud marketing analytics helped him pair clients with the most impactful commercial solutions.

“It is more important than ever for marketers to have access to end-to-end services designed to help them harness the power of their data,” said Russell Sutton, MightyHive SVP Data, EMEA. “Having previously seen Toby’s impressive finesse with leading successful commercial teams, coordinating sales and delivery for partners and driving profitability at ConversionWorks, it is an honor to welcome him to our team at MightyHive.”

McAra’s appointment follows MightyHive’s pattern of strategic investments in the EMEA region, where it services clients such as Renault, Lavazza, Pandora Jewelry, and Electrolux. In 2019, MightyHive appointed Simon Harris as head of sales EMEA and Julian Coquet as director of analytics for EMEA . Also in 2019, MightyHive merged with ConversionWorks , a London-based digital analytics, biddable media and data science consultancy. McAra previously served as an adviser and commercial director at ConversionWorks prior to its merger with MightyHive, leading to ConversionWorks winning the Drum Analytics Agency of the Year award.

“Over the last few years, MightyHive has repeatedly demonstrated its full-service capabilities as a strategic partner, helping brands take greater control of their data and digital strategies,” McAra said. “I look forward to bringing my skills to the enterprise sales team as they continue to drive excellent results for clients in digital transformation, advanced analytics, and data strategy.”

To learn more about MightyHive EMEA, please contact emeasales@mightyhive.com .

