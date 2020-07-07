Boston, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that Builders Mutual Insurance, one of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast’s leading writers of commercial insurance for the construction industry, has made another step in their digital transformation, selecting Duck Creek Distribution Management and Duck Creek Reinsurance Management to better support their agents and reinsurance operations. The carrier cited outdated homegrown systems as a major factor in this decision to move to SaaS-based, vendor-agnostic solutions that can integrate with any core systems.

Duck Creek Distribution Management helps P&C insurance carriers effectively drive revenue growth through their producer networks. With the ability to optimize onboarding, compensation, and relationship management processes related to their sales channels, as well as automate activities and make changes on the fly with low-code configurations, carriers can increase the productivity of their producer networks while increasing their own operational efficiencies and ensuring continuous compliance.

Duck Creek Reinsurance Management’s analytics tools offer 360-degree policy, claims, partner, and treaty overviews, along with a reconciliation tool for validating direct and ceded transactions. It offers real-time management reports, export and email capability, and Schedule F Part III functionality. Drill down to better understand your reinsurance exposures and inuring schema, and take advantage of a complete and hardened audit trail that enables full compliance.

“We are thrilled that Builders Mutual has chosen Duck Creek Distribution Management and Reinsurance Management to continue their digital transformation,” said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Automating many key processes will enable the carrier to focus on their agents and insureds instead of managing legacy systems and handling tedious manual processes, and we look forward to helping them continue their success.”

About Builders Mutual Insurance

Headquartered in North Carolina, Builders Mutual is one of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast’s leading writers of commercial insurance for the construction industry. In 2019, the Company was named to the prestigious Ward's 50 group of top performing companies for its outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over a five year period (2014-2018). Since its inception, Builders Mutual has broadened its territory beyond North Carolina to include the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company provides coverage to more than 25,000 policyholders through more than 5,000 sales agents and employs more than 360 staff at its Raleigh headquarters.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Sam A. Shay Duck Creek Technologies +1 (857) 201-5784 sam.shay@duckcreek.com