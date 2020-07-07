CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and WALTHAM, Mass., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, and Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ (COD), an Azzur Group company, today announced the companies have entered a multi-year agreement for current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP)-compliant cleanroom space for Editas Medicine in Azzur’s Waltham site. Editas Medicine will utilize the space and Azzur’s services to execute pre-clinical and early-phase clinical manufacturing activities for its cell medicines, including EDIT-301 in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia and EDIT-201, a healthy donor natural killer (HDNK) cell medicine, in development for solid tumor cancers.



“Manufacturing and quality management are both essential components of making medicines. As we advance several innovative cell medicines towards the clinic and to the patients who are living with diseases of unmet medical need, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand gives us dedicated manufacturing space for our pre-clinical and early-phase clinical manufacturing activities while providing us with flexibility and control, all in a cGMP-compliant space,” said Harry Gill, Senior Vice President, Operations, Editas Medicine.

“Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand supports production for early-phase partners, helping accelerate their time to clinic and eventually to market, while providing cGMP services, including facility management, asset management, consulting, and materials management services, as needed. We are excited our solution can help Editas as they advance several innovative medicines to the clinic,” said Ravi Samavedam, President, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cpf1 (also known as Cas12a) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

About Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™

Originally founded in Waltham, MA., in 2018, the Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ hybrid model includes on-demand cleanrooms and related services for materials management, asset management, and supply chain. Along with all the other service areas in the Azzur Group portfolio, including Azzur Labs, Azzur Consulting, Azzur Technical Services, and Azzur IT Advisory Services, Azzur COD enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance.

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. With more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S., Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and cGMP manufacturing solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive. Learn more at Azzur.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Editas Medicine Forward-Looking Statements

