SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research, a global next-generation clinical research site organization, today announced its acquisition of two large central nervous system (CNS) focused clinical research centers. The acquisitions of JEM Research Institute and Toronto Memory Program solidify Headlands’ industry-leading CNS capabilities and support Headlands’ continued goal of improving diversity and inclusion in clinical trials, in this case for aging populations.
“These acquisitions further solidify our efforts to disrupt the status quo and leverage well-established research sites to significantly increase the number of people who take part in trials and to collect the highest-quality data,” said Mark Blumling, CEO and Founder of Headlands Research. “We look forward to working with these internationally recognized thought leaders to further extend their impact within the communities they serve.”
Headlands Research’s most recent acquisitions include:
“Joining the Headlands Research organization gives us an excellent opportunity to work with like-minded research sites around the world that are looking to innovate across both trials and technology to positively impact patients," said Dr. Mark A. Goldstein, co-founder, key opinion leader, and Site President at JEM Research Institute. “We are excited to contribute to the organization’s goal of improving the clinical trial process.”
"We wanted to join an organization that gives us the chance to collaborate with some of the world's most innovative clinical research sites, and Headlands Research turned out to be a perfect match," said Dr. Sharon Cohen, co-founder, key opinion leader, and Medical Director at Toronto Memory Program. “We are proud to be able to help transform clinical research for the benefit of patients and look forward to working with the other outstanding sites within the Headlands family.”
For Headlands Research, the acquisitions further cements its plan to significantly impact the clinical research and trial space. As the organization continues to grow, Headlands will dramatically increase the number of people participating in clinical trials on a global scale, with diversity of trial populations in terms of both ethnicity and age.
About Headlands Research
Headlands Research was founded on the belief that clinical trial research needs to significantly evolve to better match the current healthcare climate, as well as the real-world needs of patients. Its mission is to profoundly change the clinical process by integrating novel technologies into a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data through increased trial participation while addressing specialty populations that are underserved. Based in San Francisco and backed by leading global investment firm KKR, Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com.
Headlands Research
PastedGraphic-7.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: