SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisu , the fastest and most comprehensive diagnostic analytics platform, today announced two new ways to accelerate the most time-consuming kinds of data analysis. With new tools that comprehensively diagnose the results of A/B and other group comparison tests, and new capabilities for faster text analysis, Sisu is helping businesses answer “why” faster and more comprehensively than ever before. Together, these new capabilities help data teams translate complex data into clear, actionable business decisions.



Unlike current methods for A/B testing and text analytics that only produce basic results, Sisu automatically tests thousands of hypotheses to clearly and comprehensively surface detailed differences between groups. For example, media companies can use these tools to monitor changing audience behaviors across new shows. Game publishers can precisely target high-interest players with fine-tuned offers.

“In the pursuit of growth, it’s no longer good enough to report on how much lift to expect from an A/B test result,” said Berit Hoffmann, Vice President of Product at Sisu. “Analysts and product leaders need to quickly understand how different groups compare, across as many variables as possible. We’re thrilled to help data teams supercharge the way they diagnose changes in their most complex data.”

For companies looking to add rich text analysis into their toolkit, Sisu is also launching capabilities that automate the process of finding common terms, categories, and correlations in text. The speed and comprehensiveness of Sisu’s automated text analysis eliminates hours of data preparation time and unlocks the value of the rich data stored in their data warehouses.

