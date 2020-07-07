AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourth Enterprises, parent company of HotSchedules and Fourth, the leading provider of end-to-end, best-in-class technology and services for the restaurant and hospitality industries, today announced the appointment of Paige Newcombe as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Scott Morgan, Ed.D, SPHR as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. As COO, Ms. Newcombe will be responsible for the Company’s global operations, and as CRO, Dr. Morgan will head global commercial performance and corporate growth.



“We are pleased to officially welcome Paige and Scott to the leadership team,” said Clinton Anderson, CEO at Fourth Enterprises. “Both have extensive knowledge in their fields and are uniquely qualified to help Fourth as we continue on our path to drive innovation and exceptional solutions for our customers. I look forward to working alongside these industry experts and am eager to see the positive changes they enact.”

With 25 years of business leadership expertise and widespread experience in client support and success, Newcombe will oversee the professional and employer services and customer support teams. She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Chief Customer Officer at Saba Software, a cloud-based intelligent talent management services provider, where she drove success through the acquisition, retention and expansion of customers worldwide as well as orchestrated international market initiatives. Prior to Saba, she held a variety of executive and senior leadership positions at IBM in Cloud Business Development, SaaS Client Success, and M&A Integration.

“It’s an honor to be joining a globally recognized technology solution known for helping companies increase efficiency and streamline operations,” said Newcombe. “I look forward to working with our customers to ensure that they have an exceptional experience across all organizational interactions, and I am excited to amplify the company’s current operations.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Morgan will be in charge of global commercial performance and corporate growth including the functional areas of global sales strategy, customer success, and integrated marketing. He has over 20 years in the technology and cloud services industry, most recently serving as General Manager of Workplace Solutions at Infor, a $3B cloud services provider. During his nine-year career with Infor, Morgan shaped multiple acquisitions and created an integrated suite of category-leading Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workforce Management (WFM) services that delivered steep trajectory revenue growth. Prior to Infor, he held a variety of sales leadership positions at Kronos, Legiant, New World Systems, and Empower.

“I am incredibly proud to join the team as Chief Revenue Officer,” said Morgan. “I look forward to working with Clinton and the rest of the leadership team as we create the next phase of enterprise value for the Company.”

For additional information, please visit: www.fourth.com/press-room .

About Fourth Enterprises

Fourth Enterprises LLC, the parent company of HotSchedules and Fourth, provides end-to-end, best-in-class technology and services for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Their inventory and workforce management solutions, coupled with the industry's most complete data and analytics suite, give operators the actionable insights they need to control costs, scale profitability, improve employee engagement, and maintain compliance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Fourth Enterprises, serves more than 7,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.fourth.com .

Media Contact:

Sara Davis/Madison McGillicuddy

ICR for HotSchedules, Now Powered by Fourth

646.677.1826

Hotschedules@icrinc.com