SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced its plan to enhance functionality that will allow travelers to make more informed decisions to reduce risk and improve safety while traveling in a novel coronavirus era.



In its new Travel Safety Check product, Deem will provide curated, real-time key data points across hotel, ground, and flight offerings. Travelers can quickly review information that includes environmental data, cleanliness procedures, pandemic hot spots, and service provider regulations and safety procedures. Travel Safety Check will be included without additional fees for all customers using the Deem platform. It is due for release in early fall 2020.

“We have an opportunity and an obligation to help business travelers feel confident about being on the road again,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO, Deem. “Empowering travelers to make the best choices for themselves and their businesses, wherever they need to go, is at the heart of our mission to transform business travel.”

Sourced from several different data points, health and safety information will be available for locations based on a hotel’s neighborhood. Additionally, Travel Safety Check will show users a map displaying the volume of historic and current confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as resources to learn more and get additional help.

“The pandemic has drastically accelerated the need for technology to provide enhanced solutions for travelers,” said Todd Kaiser, SVP Business Development and Strategy, Deem. “We are focused on building products and services that help travelers understand conditions while they are traveling, as well as help protect them in the event of a crisis.”

Planned future enhancements

The second phase of the Travel Safety Check program will share information on airlines, flights and ground. As airlines and ground transport providers implement new policies, Deem will present insight into each airline’s policy as well as details for specific flights, such as if middle seats are bookable or if masks are required. This phase is expected to be released later in 2020.



“When developing solutions for customers, we consider their input carefully,” said Neil Markey, CIO, Deem. “We strive to understand their current concerns and look for ways to be proactive for their future needs.”

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. With its corporate travel booking and management platform that allows travel managers to customize their programs, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, enabling tens of thousands of active corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem, a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, is now part of the fifth largest travel company in the world, helping drive $25.9 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com .

