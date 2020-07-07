SALT LAKE CITY, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, strengthens its support of strategic partners with the promotion of Ashanti Long to Associate Vice President, Strategic Partners. Long’s increased responsibility will enable him to further develop business opportunities with these key partners.



“Ashanti has proven himself as a trusted consultative resource for strategic relationships,” noted Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne President and CEO. “As ClearOne advances its growth plan, enhanced support to our strategic partners remains a vital focus. Ashanti’s engineering background and impressive AV industry experience, coupled with his sharp business acumen and genuine personal engagement style make him the ideal advocate and ally for these important partners.”

Ashanti Long joined ClearOne April 2018. He most recently served as Director of Sales, Strategic Accounts & Consultant Services. Prior to this role, he served as ClearOne Director of Sales, Strategic Accounts for Pro AV. His previous stints as Senior Director of Pro AV Sales with Optoma and Global Vice President of Commercial & Federal Sales and Marketing at Black Diamond Video bolster his understanding of Pro AV practitioners and their specific needs.

“I rely on my history in the AV industry and the relationships that I have built to truly understand how to support strategic relationships,” states Long. “I strive to over-deliver on partners’ expectations, providing the reliable foundation that makes ClearOne unique as a manufacturer partner.”

