Davis Elen has Been Tapped to Develop a Fully Integrated National Marketing Campaign for Lifestyle Brands



Alkaline88®, A88 Infused Flavors, and A88CBD™

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announced its partnership with Los Angeles based advertising agency, Davis Elen Advertising (“Davis Elen”).

“With last year's successful rebranding of Alkaline88®, paired with the launch of A88 Infused Flavors, A88CBD™ topical and ingestible products, and a new e-commerce platform, a national marketing plan is the next step to reach our full potential. Engaging Davis Elen will both enhance our company’s national profile and accelerate sales of all our health and wellness lifestyle brands. Davis Elen will leverage its vast CPG and retail experience to build consumer loyalty,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This prestigious agency has an excellent track record of developing both best-in-class marketing strategy and creative campaigns, for some of the world’s largest brands, including McDonald’s and Toyota. With our products now available in over 70,000 retail locations and our recently added direct-to-consumer websites, we looked for an agency that can develop and execute a cohesive marketing plan that will drive all our lifestyle brands. Davis Elen Advertising’s successful achievements across multiple categories made them the obvious choice.”

This new partnership is a milestone in the growth strategy for the Arizona-based water company. With its portfolio of products, The Alkaline Water Company has built a national retail footprint and is expanding into other consumer packaged goods categories with the goal of becoming one of America’s trusted go-to health and wellness lifestyle brands.

Leading with consumer insights, Davis Elen will drive brand strategy and positioning. It will take a comprehensive deep-dive into consumer behaviors, identifying the most optimal audience targets, to meet demand, and earn share. The multichannel campaign is expected to launch in late fall of 2020 and will include TV, radio, outdoor and digital placements, as well as social media and influencer marketing, along with in-store merchandising and POP.

“Data driven insights are core to our strategy and creative development...it's in everything we do,” said Greg Ahearn, Davis Elen Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer. “In today's rapidly changing retail environment, we are poised to identify the most valuable consumers across both traditional and digital retail and engage with them in relevant ways that drive results. The Alkaline Water Company brings a unique proposition to the health and wellness space offering a high-quality, natural and eco-friendly range of products within its portfolio. We’re energized by the opportunity to define and amplify their message to elevate their brand and gain share within the marketplace.”

About Davis Elen Advertising

Davis Elen is a full-service, independently owned advertising agency with $300-million in billings. Headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, DE also has six satellite offices across the country. Since its inception in 1948, the agency has focused on creating business changing work for a prestigious roster of clients including Toyota, McDonald’s, Smart & Final and GreatCall. For more information, visit www.daviselen.com .

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that engaging Davis Elen will both enhance the Company’s national profile and accelerate sales of all its health and wellness lifestyle brands; that Davis Elen will leverage its vast CPG and retail experience to build consumer loyalty; the Company’s goal of becoming one of America’s trusted go-to health and wellness lifestyle brands; and that the multichannel campaign is expected to launch in late fall of 2020 and will include TV, radio, outdoor and digital placements, as well as social media and influencer marketing, along with in-store merchandising and POP.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com



