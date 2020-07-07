NEW YORK, NY, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) ("First Foods" or the "Company”), a developer and creator of high-end specialty hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, announced today the Company will disseminate announcements via social media outlet Twitter as well as the Company’s website, complying with SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) requirements.

The Company website and Twitter will comply with this SEC requirement, broadly disseminating Company news, material information, and industry information. You may access the SEC’s decision regarding the use of social media for announcements from an April 2013 press release here:

https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2013-2013-51htm

Harold Kestenbaum, CEO of First Foods Group, stated, “Prior to making this decision we have noticed that Fortune 500 companies are taking advantage of Twitter to broaden reach and communication with their stakeholders. In searching for ways to cut variable costs while our company is ramping up production we feel Twitter is more effective and less costly than traditional newswire services, especially considering our industry focus in CBD and size of our company. We are using Twitter and complying with regulatory guidelines and making sure all investors will have various ways such as our company website in conjunction with Twitter to timely access material information.”

The Company’s Twitter handle is: https://twitter.com/FirstFoodsGroup and the Company’s website address is: www.firstfoodsgroup.com.

About First Foods Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. is a US holding company specializing in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products through its subsidiary, Southeast Edibles, based in the USA. Its state-of-the-art facility is based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Products include infused premium specialty chocolate edibles all made in the USA. First Foods seeks synergistic value through creating its own new concepts, both through proprietary development, mergers, acquisitions and licensing arrangements in the CBD and health and wellness space. Management is committed to an integrated approach using the highest quality hemp solutions and highest purity standards in the industry. First Foods Group Inc, also provides management services and funding options for emerging supplement brands and menu concepts. To learn more about First Foods, please visit our website: https://www.firstfoodsgroup.com To learn more about our Southeast Edibles product line, please visit: https://www.southeastedibles.com

To learn more about First Foods, please visit our website: www.firstfoodsgroup.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the News Room section of our website.

To learn more about our Southeast Edibles product line, please visit: https://southeastedibles.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor and media information, contact:

First Foods Group, Inc.

201-471-0988

info@firstfoodsgroup.com