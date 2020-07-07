Sevnica, Slovenia, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” has been successfully applying its Agropharm products in Europe on various crops, the company is pleased to announce commencement of construction on two new installations in 2020. Agropharm organic fertilizer production sites will be launched in Slovenia and Spain to further develop our Agropharmacy program to increase the quality and quantity of organic food.



Agropharm products revive used soil and act as transport agents, connecting natural microelements to plants, normalizing the microflora of the soil. The products are liquid in form and are simple to apply by spraying and can be used in every type of farming, from house plants to large industrial fields.

"The two new installations will allow the company to supply demand within all boarders of the European Union. This also signals the transition from the active testing stage to active marketing. The installations in Slovenia and Spain will mean that the company should capture approximately 50 million Euro per year in new revenues once construction is completed. The company is targeting the new installations to be fully operational by the beginning of the 2021 planting," comments Director of European Operations, Angela Savcenco.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

