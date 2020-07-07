The future of limited edition branded digital collectibles is now available on the CurrencyWorks Collectibles blockchain platform



Los Angeles, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CWRK”) (TSXV and OTCQB: CWRK), which builds digital currencies to create more transactions for brands, announced today the launch of its CurrencyWorks Collectibles platform built on the WAX blockchain.

The CurrencyWorks Collectibles platform includes features for:

Issuance: branded digital collectibles created as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on the WAX blockchain

Provenance: scarcity and ownership history authenticated on the WAX blockchain

Security: smart contracts and digital wallets to buy, hold or trade the digital collectibles within communities

Monetisation: payment processing integrated for purchases of the digital collectibles.

The advantage of using the CurrencyWorks WAX NFT platform is that it allows users to buy and trade collectibles instantly - worldwide - with confidence that every collectible is certified authentic, unique, can never be altered and with the ability to view a collectible’s full ownership record and trading history.

CurrencyWorks President Bruce Elliott noted, "We are ready to bring the power of blockchain enabled digital collectibles to any brand seeking to monetise new or long standing brands, by efficiently creating and issuing limited edition versions of the brand assets for sale to fans, all transparently authenticated on the WAX blockchain."

“We are very excited about the launch of the CurrencyWorks Collectibles Platform to enable brands increase their reach and their relevance with their customers,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (TSX: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company redefining the transaction value chain for customer attraction, engagement and retention by increasing transactions through the creation and implementation of their own digital currency. CurrencyWorks partners with established brands who have large customers bases, fan followings or online communities. CurrencyWorks acts as a vendor or joint ventures to launch and develop digital currencies to solve real world problems and create more transactions.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at: www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io