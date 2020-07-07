Las Vegas, Nevada, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC PINK: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based check-out and privacy protection technologies, today announced that Tinderbox Denmark A/S (tinderbox-kids.dk), a major Scandinavian-based retail chain, has chosen RocketFuel’s disruptive blockchain technology for implementation of its 1-3 click check-out solution.



RocketFuel’s check-out solution allows customers to pay in a secure blockchain environment using cryptocurrencies. Customers will no longer be required to share personal and sensitive data, such as credit card information. Instead, the purchase is confirmed and after using our patent-pending “1-3 click” technology, the product is shipped. RocketFuel believes that its technology provides a convenient and more simplified transactional solution from product purchase to delivery.

Mr. Michael Brandt, CEO of Tinderbox Denmark A/S (tinderbox-kids.dk), said: “After exhaustive evaluation of available alternative payment methods and check-out solutions, we chose RocketFuel as our new check-out partner. I believe RocketFuel’s technology platform provides a much-needed solution to simplify the check-out payment process. The RocketFuel technology platform should also open new sales channels and customer groups for us thereby creating additional growth opportunities.”

Mr. Gert Funk, RocketFuel’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are gratified that Tinderbox Denmark A/S (tinderbox-kids.dk), has recognized our technology as an innovative and secure solution to the simplification of the check-out process. Our goal from the outset was to develop a blockchain-based technology that could simplify the check-out experience while providing a secure environment to ensure customer privacy through the encryption of both payments and personal data. As the first merchant to select our RocketFuel blockchain technology, we believe we have successfully achieved the goal of validating our technology as a commercially viable check-out solution. With the selection by Tinderbox Denmark A/S (tinderbox-kids.dk), of our blockchain technology, we look forward to targeting new merchants that can benefit from our check-out solutions.”

About Tinderbox Denmark

Tinderbox Denmark A/S is a leading Scandinavian concept multibrand retail group in children's fashion, with an exciting and luxurious selection of the best Nordic and international brands in clothing, shoes and accessories as well as home goods for girls and boys aged 0-18.

Tinderbox is unique in the Nordic region, with its multibrand concept, where the best International and Nordic brands are brought together under one roof. With strong international brands such as Burberry, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Ralph Lauren and Moncler as well as all the leading Danish and Nordic brands, Tinderbox Denmark A/S (tinderbox-kids.dk), has established that international fashion and good quality are not only for adults, but to a great extent also for children. The large representation of the best Nordic brands offers ample opportunity to cultivate courageous, quirky and sustainable Nordic designs.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. is developing blockchain-based technologies to bring highly efficient check-out and privacy protection solutions to eCommerce and brick and mortar merchants and their customers.

The blockchain technologies developed by RocketFuel are designed to focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of data breach while increasing the speed, the security and the ease of use. RocketFuel believes that users of its technologies will be able to enjoy seamless check-out and forget about the clunky cart paradigm of the past. We also believe merchants will be able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that may be unavailable in present day eCommerce sites. More information about RocketFuel is available at: rocketfuelblockchain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

