New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Injection Molding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896811/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$312.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Zirconia segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24% share of the global Ceramic Injection Molding market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Ceramic Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$114 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$114 Million by the year 2027.



Other Materials Segment Corners a 27.5% Share in 2020

In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$140 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$75.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 203-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Materials Technologies

Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

CMG Technologies

CN Innovations Holdings Ltd.

Epson Atmix Corp.

Form Technologies Company

GKN plc

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.

Parmatech Corp.

Phillips-Medisize Corp.

Polymer Technologies Inc.

PSM Industries Inc.

Smith Metal Products

SSI-Sintered Specialties Inc.

World Class Technology







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896811/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing

Technology

Recent Market Activity

Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to

Market Growth

Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets

Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding

Technologies

Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market

Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the

Developed Markets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ceramic Injection Molding Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co. (USA)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (USA)

CMG Technologies (UK)

CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Form Technologies Company (USA)

Epson Atmix Corp. (Japan)

GKN plc (UK)

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Parmatech Corp. (USA)

Phillips-Medisize Corp. (USA)

Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)

PSM Industries, Inc. (USA)

Smith Metal Products (USA)

SSI-Sintered Specialties, Inc. (USA)

World Class Technology (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled

HIP Enhances MIM?s Proficiency

Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus

Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology

Micro-MIM Expands Application Range with Production of Micro-

Components

MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry

Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market

Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New

Opportunities

Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector

Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales

Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts

Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing

Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM

Aerospace Sector: An Untapped Market

MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector

Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Part



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ceramic Injection Molding Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ceramic Injection Molding Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Alumina (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Alumina (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Alumina (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Zirconia (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Zirconia (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Zirconia (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Materials (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Materials (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automotive (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automotive (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial Machinery (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial Machinery (Vertical) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial Machinery (Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Consumer Goods (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Consumer Goods (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Consumer Goods (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Electrical & Electronics (Vertical) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Electrical & Electronics (Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Electrical & Electronics (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Healthcare (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Healthcare (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Healthcare (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in the United States

in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 32: Ceramic Injection Molding Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Ceramic Injection Molding Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Ceramic Injection Molding Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Vertical in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 36: Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Ceramic Injection Molding Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Ceramic Injection Molding Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Ceramic Injection Molding Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical

for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Ceramic Injection Molding Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Ceramic Injection Molding Demand Patterns in Japan in

US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic

Injection Molding in US$ by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Ceramic Injection Molding Market in US$ by

Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 48: Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share Shift in Japan

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic

Injection Molding Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: Ceramic Injection Molding Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Ceramic Injection Molding in US$

by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Ceramic Injection Molding Market Review in China in

US$ by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Ceramic Injection Molding Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Ceramic Injection Molding Demand Potential in Europe

in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: European Ceramic Injection Molding Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 60: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Europe :

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: European Ceramic Injection Molding Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 62: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Ceramic Injection Molding Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in France in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Ceramic Injection Molding Market: Historic

Review in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: French Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share Shift

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Ceramic Injection Molding Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Ceramic Injection Molding Historic Market

Review in US$ by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 70: German Ceramic Injection Molding Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 71: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: German Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vertical for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Retrospect

in US$ by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 75: Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic

Injection Molding Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Ceramic Injection Molding Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Ceramic Injection Molding in US$

by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Ceramic Injection Molding Market Review in Italy in

US$ by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Ceramic Injection Molding Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Ceramic Injection Molding Demand Patterns in the

United Kingdom in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ceramic Injection Molding in US$ by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Ceramic Injection Molding Market in

US$ by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 87: Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Ceramic Injection Molding Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Ceramic Injection Molding Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Material: 2012-2019



Table 90: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Ceramic Injection Molding Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 92: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Ceramic Injection Molding Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Material:

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Injection Molding Market:

Historic Review in US$ by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Ceramic Injection Molding Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Injection Molding Historic

Market Review in US$ by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Ceramic Injection Molding Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Rest of World:

Historic Analysis in US$ by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Ceramic Injection Molding Market

Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Ceramic Injection Molding Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Ceramic Injection Molding Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical

for 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Ceramic Injection Molding Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 59

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001