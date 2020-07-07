New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Injection Molding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896811/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$312.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Zirconia segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24% share of the global Ceramic Injection Molding market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Ceramic Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$114 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$114 Million by the year 2027.
Other Materials Segment Corners a 27.5% Share in 2020
In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$140 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$75.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 203-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing
Technology
Recent Market Activity
Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to
Market Growth
Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets
Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding
Technologies
Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market
Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the
Developed Markets
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ceramic Injection Molding Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled
HIP Enhances MIM?s Proficiency
Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus
Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology
Micro-MIM Expands Application Range with Production of Micro-
Components
MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry
Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market
Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New
Opportunities
Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector
Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales
Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts
Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing
Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM
Aerospace Sector: An Untapped Market
MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector
Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Part
