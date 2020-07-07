New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bath Soaps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896655/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Bath Soaps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 593-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Avon Products, Inc.
  • Barbara Stein Italia Srl
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Clark Products Ltd.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Coty, Inc.
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • Gojo Industries, Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kao Corporation
  • Neutrogena Corporation
  • Nirma Ltd.
  • Procter & Gamble Company, The
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
  • Shiseido Co., Ltd.
  • Unilever NV
  • Unilever PLC
  • Weleda AG
  • Yardley London Ltd.
  • Zeta Farmaceutici SpA




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bath Soap Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bath Soaps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Bath Soaps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Bath Soaps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Bath Soaps Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Bath Soaps Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Bath Soaps Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 7: Canadian Bath Soaps Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019

JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Bath Soaps: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 9: Bath Soaps Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Bath Soaps Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 11: Bath Soaps Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million: 2012-2019

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Bath Soaps Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 13: Bath Soaps Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 14: European Bath Soaps Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: Bath Soaps Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 16: French Bath Soaps Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2012-2019

GERMANY
Table 17: Bath Soaps Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 18: German Bath Soaps Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2012-2019

ITALY
Table 19: Italian Bath Soaps Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 20: Bath Soaps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million: 2012-2019

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Bath Soaps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 22: Bath Soaps Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Bath Soaps Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 24: Spanish Bath Soaps Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019

RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Bath Soaps Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Bath Soaps Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019

REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Bath Soaps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 28: Bath Soaps Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Bath Soaps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 30: Bath Soaps Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Bath Soaps Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Bath Soaps Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 33: Australian Bath Soaps Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2012-2019

INDIA
Table 34: Indian Bath Soaps Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Indian Bath Soaps Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019

SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Bath Soaps Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 37: South Korean Bath Soaps Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2012-2019

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bath Soaps: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 39: Bath Soaps Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Bath Soaps Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 41: Bath Soaps Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 42: Latin American Bath Soaps Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Bath Soaps Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 44: Bath Soaps Market in Argentina in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

BRAZIL
Table 45: Bath Soaps Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 46: Brazilian Bath Soaps Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2012-2019

MEXICO
Table 47: Bath Soaps Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 48: Mexican Bath Soaps Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2012-2019

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Bath Soaps Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Bath Soaps Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Bath Soaps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 52: Bath Soaps Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 53: The Middle East Bath Soaps Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Bath Soaps: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 55: Bath Soaps Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019

ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Bath Soaps Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 57: Bath Soaps Market in Israel in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Bath Soaps Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Bath Soaps Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million: 2012-2019

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Bath Soaps Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Bath Soaps Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Bath Soaps Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Bath Soaps Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019

AFRICA
Table 64: African Bath Soaps Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Bath Soaps Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 497
