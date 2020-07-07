HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION’s expanded western U.S. offices located at the office center at 226 Airport Parkway, San Jose, CA.

San Jose, CA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION announces the opening of its newly completed West Coast headquarters. This includes the expansion of its executive, sales and technical support offices, as well as demo facilities in San Jose, CA.

“We completed this project as part of our commitment to continued growth objectives and support of our machine tool, position encoder and stage systems business partnerships with San Francisco Bay Area and western territory customers,” said David Doyle, HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION President and CEO.

This new development includes the consolidation of HEIDENHAIN’s Fremont, CA, technical support operation into HEIDENHAIN’s expanded San Jose business center offices. “Proximity to the innovation centers and high-growth markets is important to our long-term future, including within semiconductor capital equipment, life science, automotive, robotics and general automation segments,” said Doyle.

Other recent western territory additions include the opening of HEIDENHAIN offices in the Seattle, Denver and Houston areas. HEIDENHAIN’s John Thormodsgard is newly appointed as Western Sales Director.

HEIDENHAIN’s increased Bay Area presence is another important and measured step in the long history of growth of the DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH group of companies. In North America, HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION represents nine brands offering various motion control product technologies: HEIDENHAIN, ACU-RITE, ETEL, RSF, NUMERIK JENA, LEINE LINDE, AMO, IMT and LTN.

“Most importantly, we value the industry relationships that we continue to develop and we welcome our customers to visit us at any of our U.S. office locations, as well as our headquarters in Traunreut, Germany, as soon as conditions allow,” added Doyle.

HEIDENHAIN’s western U.S. office is located at 226 Airport Parkway, San Jose, CA 95110.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

High-Resolution Image Available at :

https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2020/HC-San-Jose-office.jpg

Attachment

Kathleen Herrmann K-Pro PR, Inc. 224-520-0665 kherrmann@kpropr.com