British Columbians and Albertans receiving financial disability assistance are now eligible for low cost high speed Internet from TELUS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is expanding its Internet for Good TM program to people living with disabilities who receive financial disability assistance from the provincial governments in British Columbia and Alberta. TELUS’ Internet for Good program provides high speed broadband Internet at home for only $9.95 per month. Since 2016, the program has been available to families receiving the Canada Child Benefit from the federal government. To support more Canadians, TELUS has expanded the program’s eligibility to also include more than 110,000 British Columbians and 69,000 Albertans living with a disability and receiving provincial disability benefits. This program expansion comes at a particularly critical time as the evolving COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how important it is to have a safe and reliable connection at home.

“At a time when the human connection has never been more important, TELUS remains committed to ensuring all Canadians stay connected to the people and information that matter the most,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Throughout the pandemic, our globally leading network has provided the backbone for these truly meaningful connections, enabling Canadians to work and learn remotely, apply for critical government resources, receive medical support, and stay connected to family and friends. By expanding our TELUS Internet for Good program, we are helping people with living disabilities, including those citizens who are unable to connect to the Internet through community centres or libraries that are closed as a result of the global health emergency, to access the vital tools and resources they need to live fulfilling lives, from the comfort of their own home.”

Eligibility for the expanded program is based on receiving the B.C. Persons with Disability (PWD) benefit or the Alberta Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) benefit. To apply, eligible individuals can contact TELUS at InternetforGood@telus.com and provide one piece of government-issued documentation that identifies them as a recipient of PWD or AISH. Eligible individuals can also send their paperwork by mail to TELUS. In cases where the individual does not have access to e-mail or requires support in contacting TELUS, they can have a friend, family member, or case worker apply on their behalf. Qualified new customers will receive a unique code from TELUS and can then use that code to sign-up for the program and book a TELUS service installation. Existing TELUS customers will have their monthly bill lowered to the $9.95 program rate. TELUS Internet for Good provides Internet speeds up to 25 Mbps and 300 GB of data per month.

TELUS Internet for Good is part of the TELUS Connecting for Good portfolio of programs, which ensures our world-leading technology can create meaningful change by bridging digital divides and ensuring equal access to technology for Canadians in need. Additional programs include:

TELUS Internet for Good, offering high speed broadband Internet to qualified low-income families, people living with disabilities, and students for only $9.95 per month;

TELUS Mobility for Good, offering a free smartphone and a fully subsidized 3GB data plan to youth transitioning out of foster care for two years;

TELUS Tech for Good, helping differently abled Canadians facing challenges using smartphones and tablets with customized technology solutions that help them live more independently; and

TELUS Health for Good, enabling TELUS mobile health clinics to bring primary healthcare directly to people in need living on the streets in urban centres across Canada.

TELUS also empowers Canadians of all ages to stay safe in our digital world with online resources and workshops through TELUS WiseⓇ, which covers topics including protecting your online security, privacy, and reputation, rising above cyberbullying, and using technology responsibly.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TELUS has committed $150 million to support Canadians with the services and resources they need. For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit telus.com/covid19 .

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister Innovation, Science and Industry:

“Whether it’s telework, accessing on-line medicine or distance learning, we know high-speed internet is a necessity for all Canadians. This is especially true given the current challenges brought on by COVID-19. The Government of Canada applauds TELUS’s efforts to expand their Internet for Good program to people living with disabilities to help ensure they have access to all the benefits of a reliable home internet connection.”

The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services, Government of British Columbia:

“British Columbians have come together to support each other during this challenging time of physical distancing. Internet access is an essential service that connects us to the people we care about and the vital programs and services we need. Providing low-cost internet to people with disabilities and vulnerable families is an excellent way to support our neighbours as we navigate these uncertain times.”

The Honourable Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Government of British Columbia:

“Social inclusion is an integral part of accessibility in B.C. Right now, low-income people with disabilities are facing increased barriers because of COVID-19 that may prevent them from actively participating in their communities. The TELUS Internet for Good program is breaking barriers for people with disabilities so that they can stay connected to their family, friends and communities, as well as the supports and services they need.”

The Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services, Government of Alberta:

“During these challenging times, it is important for communities and partners to work together to provide accessible services to Albertans with disabilities. The TELUS Internet for Good program will make a positive impact in the lives of Albertans receiving AISH. Access to affordable and reliable high speed internet ensures these individuals can stay connected with their families and friends, work remotely and access important programs and services. Thanks TELUS for your continued commitment to supporting Albertans with disabilities.”



