



Company Partners With Gulf Coast-Based Deuce Drone

MOBILE, AL, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rouses Markets announced today that it would test an unmanned grocery delivery pilot program this Fall. The grocer has partnered with Deuce Drone to conduct the demonstration with an Aerial Drone Delivery Interface System (ADDIS) at the Rouses Market on Airport Boulevard in Mobile, Alabama.

Rouses Markets already offers personal shopping and delivery services that allow customers to shop online and get deliveries in as little as an hour, but Donny Rouse, CEO, is committed to exploring more convenient and innovative ways. “Drone delivery offers the fastest, safest delivery store to door. We should be able to get groceries to customers in 30 minutes or even less. Plus it’s more cost efficient, meaning we can save customers time and money.”​

Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone, says Rouses Markets is an ideal test case for his company’s last-mile delivery solution because of its footprint, and commitment to being first with everything. “We’re excited to partner with Rouses Markets and work together to alter the landscape of home delivery.”

Deuce Drone’s impressive team of aerospace, construction, and technology experts is leading the way in e-commerce fulfillment. The company is responsible for the design of ADDIS, including its automated operation of the landing, recharging and package handling systems. All portions of the drone and the related activities of ADDIS meet or exceed Federal, State and Local regulations and codes.

About Deuce Drone:

Deuce Drone solves the last mile delivery problem for “brick and mortar” retailers by enabling drone shipment from existing stores. Leveraging clients’ current infrastructure, Deuce Drone designs, builds, and operates drone delivery systems, transforming retail stores into customer fulfillment centers. Deuce Drone, a Valuesetters, Inc. portfolio company, provides a cost-effective, technology-driven solution for same-day delivery that allows retailers to compete with major e-commerce players.

About Rouses Markets:

With 64 stores on the Gulf Coast, Rouses Markets is one of the largest independent grocers and fastest growing family owned companies in the United States. More than 7,000 employees serve customers across three states: Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Family owned and operated since 1960, the company is a champion of local products, farmers and fishermen.





DEUCE DRONE

www.deucedrone.com

Rhett Ross

Ross@deucedrone.com