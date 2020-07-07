TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptive Medical, a leader in robotic surgical visualization, today announced the appointment of Marc R. Buntaine as chief executive officer.



“We are delighted to welcome Marc during this exciting time of growth at Synaptive,” said Cameron Piron, president and co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “Marc brings to the company an impressive background with nearly 30 years experience in launching and marketing neurosurgery products. With Marc’s expertise, I believe we will be able to further extend the capabilities and access of our robotically controlled surgical equipment and diagnostics.”

A serial entrepreneur, Mr. Buntaine joins Synaptive with more than 25 years experience in the medical equipment industry. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Buntaine served as executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mobius Imaging, LLC, which was later acquired by Stryker Corporation. Upon Mobius’ acquisition, Mr. Buntaine joined Stryker as vice president of sales for their Airo TruCT, the mobile diagnostic and intraoperative computerized tomography (CT) imaging system.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Buntaine co-founded Still River Systems, later renamed to Mevion Medical Systems. While at Mevion, he introduced the concept of a single room proton center by utilizing a superconducting rotating cyclotron. Mr. Buntaine later designed and launched the Clarity System, a video surgery enhancement product, and licensed it to Stryker.

Before his time with Mevion, Mr. Buntaine co-founded Surgical Navigation Technologies (SNT), which was subsequently sold to Medtronic. While at SNT, he led the launch of StealthStation™ system, which enables clear visualization and surgical navigation in cranial and spine surgeries.

Mr. Buntaine commented, “I am truly inspired by the leadership position Synaptive has been able to achieve in the robotic surgical space. Today, advances in robotic technologies are transforming how surgeons and healthcare professionals deliver care to patients in critical need of cutting-edge solutions. I am eager to leverage my past experience in helping Synaptive achieve its next evolution as a company and look forward to many successful years of growth ahead.”

Mr. Buntaine began his career in life sciences as president of Elekta USA, where he launched a variety of neurosurgery products, including the Toronto-based Viewing Wand, the first commercial image-guided surgery system. Prior to starting in the industry, he worked as a consultant for Bain and Company and in corporate finance for Cummins Engine Company. Mr. Buntaine earned his B.A. in Humanities from New College of Florida and his MBA from Yale University.

About Synaptive Medical

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based medical device and technology company, designs hardware and software technologies that cross traditional barriers in hospitals and improve patient care in and beyond the operating room. Synaptive’s Modus V™ and integrated BrightMatter™ solutions—including surgical planning, navigation and visualization, and an informatics platform—give leading clinicians and healthcare systems the information they need to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

Associate Director

LifeSci Communications

(646) 876-5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com