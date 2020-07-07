New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Quality Monitoring Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896493/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.TOC Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the pH Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Water Quality Monitoring Devices market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Water Quality Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$948.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$890.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$890.4 Million by the year 2027.
Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020
In the global Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$341.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$394.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$598.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896493/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Water Quality Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: TOC Analyzers (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: TOC Analyzers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: TOC Analyzers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: pH Meters (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: pH Meters (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: pH Meters (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Conductivity Sensors (Product) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Conductivity Sensors (Product) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Conductivity Sensors (Product) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Turbidity Meters (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Turbidity Meters (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Turbidity Meters (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Laboratories (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Laboratories (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Laboratories (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Government Buildings (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Government Buildings (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Government Buildings (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Commercial Spaces (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Commercial Spaces (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Commercial Spaces (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Water Quality Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 39: United States Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Water Quality Monitoring Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 42: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Water Quality Monitoring Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Quality Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Devices
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Water Quality Monitoring Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 65: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Water Quality Monitoring Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: French Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Devices
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Water Quality Monitoring
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Water Quality Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 97: Spanish Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027
Table 107: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 110: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Indian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 131: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 135: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 138: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Water Quality
Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring
Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Water Quality Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Quality Monitoring
Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Water Quality Monitoring
Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 155: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 158: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Water Quality Monitoring
Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Water Quality Monitoring
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Water Quality Monitoring
Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 177: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Water Quality Monitoring Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Quality Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift
in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 194: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Water Quality Monitoring Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 197: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Water Quality Monitoring
Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Water Quality Monitoring
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 207: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 208: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Water Quality Monitoring
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 210: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Water Quality Monitoring Devices
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Water Quality Monitoring Devices Market Share
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896493/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: