GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Texas, will host another virtual CEU event for medical and mental health professionals on the topic of COVID-19 and its relation to domestic violence. July’s CEU event will be hosted by Lisa A. Hinson, LCDC, NCAC, CAI, who will deliver a presentation titled, “The Impact of COVID-19 and Increase of Domestic Violence.” Attendees will earn one CEU credit.



The CE event will take place on Friday, July 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Information on attendance is below. From Ms. Hinson’s presentation, attendees will be able to identify types of domestic violence increasing during COVID quarantines, describe how the pandemic has contributed to an increase in domestic violence, understand the impact on community resources, and identify tools and resources to help domestic violence victims.

“As the state, and the country, continues to traverse the course of COVID-19, we’re beginning to gain a better understanding of some of the mental health issues that are plaguing some in our community,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “But, unfortunately, substance use is not the only crisis on the rise. We’re grateful to partner with an expert like Lisa Hinson and have her present to medical and mental health professionals statewide on this important and timely issue as we head further into uncharted territory.”

Greenhouse’s Holistic Healing CEU Series (GH2C) is an experiential presentation that will feature different experts from a number of fields each month, alternating between Greenhouse staff members and experts from the community. The events will always take place every second Friday.

To register for the virtual CEU event, click here .

