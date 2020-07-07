New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896447/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Resistive Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.3% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capacitive Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.2% share of the global Touch Sensors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Touch Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Infrared Sensor Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020

In the global Infrared Sensor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$299.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$590.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 215-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Atmel Corporation

Banpil Photonics, Inc.

BeanAir

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell Security Group

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Seimens AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.







Total Companies Profiled: 41

