Following the announcements from the UK government about the lifting of quarantine restrictions and the restart of travel to many other countries, DFDS is resuming sailings on its passenger route between Amsterdam and Newcastle. Service on the route has been suspended since 22 March due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.



The route is serviced by the two passenger ships King Seaways and Princess Seaways and offers daily departures between the two cities. As both ships are laid up in IJmuiden, the first departures will take place on Wednesday 15 July from IJmuiden and Thursday 16 July from Newcastle.

In addition, English Channel services between the UK and France are available again to holidaymakers from the 10th July and a spike in bookings has already been seen since the UK government announcement. The Channel routes have continued to sail throughout the Covid-19 period for freight and essential travellers ensuring the transport of vital goods to communities both sides of the channel.

“We are very pleased that we can finally welcome our passengers back on the routes between the UK & Continent. However, the routes will be running on reduced capacity and reduced onboard services as part of our COVID-19 measures to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers,” says Torben Carlsen.

