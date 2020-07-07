Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) has made a request to the City of Reykjavik to repay loans issued by the company‘s owners in 2011 at 4.5% interest for 15 years. The remaining amount, totalling about 5.9bn ISK on July 1st 2020, is estimated to be paid in 2020. The City of Reykjavik has accepted the prepayment request but confirmation is pending from the municipality of Borgarbyggð and the town of Akranes.

