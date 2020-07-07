LITGRID AB (hereinafter – LITGRID or the Company) identification code 302564383, registered office placed at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius.



The Company informs that on 7th July 2020 together with Ignitis grupė, UAB (hereinafter – Ignitis grupė) has executed closing of a transaction under a share sale-purchase agreement concluded with QEIF II Development Holding Sàrl, a subsidiary of Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II, managed by Quaero Capital, regarding the sale of shares of its subsidiary UAB Duomenų logistikos centras (hereinafter - DLC). Following the agreement, the Company sold 20.36% of shares, whereas Ignitis grupė – 79.64% of shares of DLC. Upon closing „QEIF II Development Holding Sàrl” has acquired a title to 100% of DLC.

The title to shares of DLC to QEIF II Development Holding Sàrl was transferred following the decision of Coordination Commission for the Protection of Objects of National Security of the Republic of Lithuania on compliance of the transaction with national security interests, and the adoption of decision on consent for the sale of the DLC shares by extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Litgrid. The total value of the transaction is EUR 10.1 million.

For more information please contact:

Paulė Pupinytė-Bružienė

Head of Communication Division

Phone: +370 6112095

e-mail: paule.pupinyte-bruziene@litgrid.eu



