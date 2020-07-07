New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896369/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.Mixed Signal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$97.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.9% share of the global System-On-A-Chip (SoC) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The System-On-A-Chip (SoC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 325-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896369/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
System-on-A-Chip (SoC): Introduction
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Developing Countries Drive Growth Prospects
Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chip Dominates the Market
ICs Go Beyond 10-nm Technology Nodes
Questioning the Existence of Moore’s Law?
Technology Developments - Key to the Success of SoC Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apple, Inc. (USA)
ARM Holdings Plc (UK)
Broadcom Limited (USA)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Altera Corporation (USA)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (USA)
Microsemi Corp. (USA)
NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
Palmchip Corporation (USA)
Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Siemens AG (Germany)
STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Toshiba Corporation (USA)
Xilinx, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
"Internet of Things" Opens New Growth Avenues for SoCs
AI Chips Attract Attention
Companies Aim at SoCs for 5G
Evolving Car Electronics and Resurgence in Auto Production to
Drive Gains
Autonomous Vehicles Sets the Pace for More Powerful SoC
Architecture
Wireless Communication Devices Offer Wide Scope
Evolving Smartphone Technology and Increasing Thrust on SoC
Designs
Data Centers - Another Opportunity Market
Shift towards Low Power Processor SoCs
Miniaturization of Electronics - A Key Factor Influencing Demand
Compact Size of Logic Devices Favors Growth
SoCs in Digital Devices and Consumer Electronics
SoCs in Smart TVs Drives Growth
Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SoCs
Application of SoCs in Digital Signage
Medical Field Opens New Growth Opportunities
Manufacturers Build SoCs to Facilitate Industrial Automation
Multicore SoCs Gain Widespread Acceptance
Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth
Emergence of Quadcore & Octacore Processor SoCs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mixed Signal (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mixed Signal (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mixed Signal (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Product Types (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Product Types (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Other Product Types (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Computers (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Computers (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Computers (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Communication Equipment (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Communication Equipment (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Communication Equipment (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Consumer Appliances (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Consumer Appliances (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Consumer Appliances (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Automotive (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for System-On-A-Chip (SoC): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
System-On-A-Chip (SoC) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Japanese System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for System-On-A-Chip (SoC) in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for System-On-A-Chip (SoC) in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for System-On-A-Chip (SoC):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
System-On-A-Chip (SoC) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: United Kingdom System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for System-On-A-Chip
(SoC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for System-On-A-Chip (SoC) in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for System-On-A-Chip (SoC) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 172: The Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for System-On-A-Chip (SoC): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
System-On-A-Chip (SoC) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: Iranian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for System-On-A-Chip (SoC) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 85
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896369/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: