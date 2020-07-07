New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896369/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.Mixed Signal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$97.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.9% share of the global System-On-A-Chip (SoC) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The System-On-A-Chip (SoC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$23.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 325-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple Inc.

ARM Holdings Plc

Broadcom Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsemi Corp.

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Palmchip Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

System-on-A-Chip (SoC): Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Developing Countries Drive Growth Prospects

Mixed Signal System-on-a-Chip Dominates the Market

ICs Go Beyond 10-nm Technology Nodes

Questioning the Existence of Moore’s Law?

Technology Developments - Key to the Success of SoC Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

System-On-A-Chip (SoC) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

"Internet of Things" Opens New Growth Avenues for SoCs

AI Chips Attract Attention

Companies Aim at SoCs for 5G

Evolving Car Electronics and Resurgence in Auto Production to

Drive Gains

Autonomous Vehicles Sets the Pace for More Powerful SoC

Architecture

Wireless Communication Devices Offer Wide Scope

Evolving Smartphone Technology and Increasing Thrust on SoC

Designs

Data Centers - Another Opportunity Market

Shift towards Low Power Processor SoCs

Miniaturization of Electronics - A Key Factor Influencing Demand

Compact Size of Logic Devices Favors Growth

SoCs in Digital Devices and Consumer Electronics

SoCs in Smart TVs Drives Growth

Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SoCs

Application of SoCs in Digital Signage

Medical Field Opens New Growth Opportunities

Manufacturers Build SoCs to Facilitate Industrial Automation

Multicore SoCs Gain Widespread Acceptance

Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth

Emergence of Quadcore & Octacore Processor SoCs



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 85

