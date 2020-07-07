Gullickson is the former CEO of Dispensary Permits and has helped clients successfully secure licenses in over a dozen states. In addition, Gullickson has advised cannabis license holders, policy makers and stakeholders in 24 states and five countries. She has been named on the Women to Watch list by Marijuana Business Magazine, the Top 20 Women to Dominate the International Cannabis Space by Benzinga, and the Top 100 Most Important Women to Dominate the Cannabis Space by Green Market Report.

PHOENIX, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”), a consulting firm specializing in licensing, operations, and mergers and acquisitions for the cannabis industry, recently launched with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



The firm will be led by Sara Gullickson, founder and CEO. Gullickson is the former CEO of Dispensary Permits and has helped clients successfully secure licenses in over a dozen states. In addition, Gullickson has advised cannabis license holders, policy makers and stakeholders in 24 states and five countries.

According to Gullickson, the new firm will serve privately held and publicly traded entities looking to optimize operations in order to leverage assets and gain market share. The company will assist those wishing to acquire licenses, and also those with active licenses in dispensary retail, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, delivery and other segments of the highly regulated industry. “Our holistic, integrated consulting strategies support short and long-term goals, whether it’s industry longevity or eventual sale,” she said.

Gullickson has been named on the Women to Watch list by Marijuana Business Magazine, the Top 20 Women to Dominate the International Cannabis Space by Benzinga, and the Top 100 Most Important Women to Dominate the Cannabis Space by Green Market Report. She was named Top 40 Under 40 by Phoenix Business Journal and has spoken on stage throughout the country regarding licensing, including a stint with renowned motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

“After more than a decade in the industry, I’ve witnessed how quickly the market can fluctuate especially during crisis situations. We have seen a huge demand from those that are looking to build compliant and successful business models that can withstand financial disruptions and policy changes during difficult times such as we are facing with COVID-19,” stated Gullickson.

One of the first projects CB Advisors has developed includes a comprehensive Arizona Testing Program to assist state operators with implementing new compliance standards under SB-1494, the amended testing regulations go into effect in November.

Director of Licensing Maxime Kot is part of the CB Advisors team, among other notable cannabis business professionals.

For information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com.

About The Cannabis Business Advisors:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.

CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder Sara Gullickson. The consulting team brings more than thirty years of combined industry experience, spanning across the U.S. and around the globe. CB Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning.

CB Advisors is located at 4203 E. Indian School Rd., in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com , or phone 602-730-2986.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Vice President at Proven Media

401-484-4980

neko@provenmediaservices.com