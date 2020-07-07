Overland Park, KS, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC is excited to announce that FYZICAL® Therapy & Balance Centers–Chicago, has joined Bardavon’s Premier Partner program. Bardavon and FYZICAL–Chicago, share a common goal to leverage technology, analytics, and clinical best practices that enables and quantifies the best possible outcomes for Workers’ Compensation patients.

The Premier Partner program affords Bardavon Providers access to a wide array of benefits. First and foremost is the ability for Providers to leverage Bardavon’s clinical guidance system, bNOTES®, for documentation of all their Workers’ Compensation claims. bNOTES provides Premier Partners fast, consistent electronic claims processing, while lowering administrative costs. This program further strengthens Bardavon’s relationship with our national Provider Network and allows Bardavon and Premier Partners to realize our mission to deliver quality healthcare outcomes, as opposed to simply focusing on utilization and cost containment.

“We are committed to treating all our Workers’ Compensation patients using bNOTES documentation. We believe the consistency in documentation that provides our customers the information they need, along with the analytics of our performance, is a game changer for our business,” said David Dowdy, VP Operations at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center–Chicago. “We see Bardavon as a true partner with us, bringing administrative support, data and analytics, and co-branded marketing tools to the table. It’s a win-win-win.”

As a Premier Partner, FYZICAL–Chicago, is empowered to pair their expert clinicians with Bardavon’s best practices clinical guidance system to achieve quality functional outcomes for all their Workers’ Compensation patients.

“We commend FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center–Chicago, for taking this step with us as we transform the Workers’ Compensation industry. We know the Premier Partner program will benefit FYZICAL’s bottom line, and it allows Bardavon and our Partners to realize the dream of bringing transparency to all stakeholders within a complex and convoluted industry,” said Matt Condon, Bardavon CEO. “But ultimately, it is America’s Workers’ Compensation patients who benefit most. We invite all Bardavon Provider Partners to join the movement and go Premier.”

A growing number of Provider Partners are signing up for the Premier Partner program. For more information about how you can join the Bardavon Network or becoming a Premier Partner Provider email providercontracting@bardavon.com.

# # #

Bardavon Health Innovations is actively disrupting the Workers’ Compensation industry. Bardavon Provider Partners use bNOTES or bNOTES Connect best-in-class clinical guidance systems for Workers’ Compensation. America’s leading employers trust the quality care, analytical data, and patient focus we provide. Bardavon’s mission is to promote a culture of transparency in revolutionizing the employee continuum of care through innovative, quality outcome driven solutions.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers–Chicago is a leader in the health and wellness space, providing private practices with business systems, operational support, clinical education, and proprietary technology and protocols. FYZICAL is actively changing the healthcare landscape by providing patients with wellness programs and clinical care in: Fall Prevention, Orthopedic and Vestibular Rehabilitation.

Attachments

Matt Condon Bardavon Health Innovations 913-236-1020 mcondon@bardavon.com