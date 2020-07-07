Date:07/07/20





Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.





Saipem Finance International B.V.





Post-stabilisation Period Announcement





NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 07/07/20 BNP Paribas, contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 020 7595 8222 hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Saipem Finance International B.V.

Guarantor (if any):

Saipem SpA Saipem (Portugal) - ComÃ©rcio MarÃ­timo, Sociedade Unipessoal Lda. Saipem SA Sofresid SA Saipem Limited Saipem Offshore Norway AS Saipem Drilling Norway AS Saipem Contracting Netherlands B.V. Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited Saipem Luxembourg S.A. Global Petroprojects Services AG Snamprogretti Saudi Arabia Co Limited Saudi Arabian Saipem Limited

Aggregate nominal amount:

eur 500m

Description:

fxd eur july 2026

Stabilisation Manager(s):

BNP Paribas (B&D), Citi, Goldman Sachs International Banca IMI, Banco Santander, Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, UniCredit

Offer price:

100

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.