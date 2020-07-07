New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated Wires and Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895967/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$81.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Wire & Cable segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Insulated Wires and Cables market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Insulated Wires and Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$51.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$51.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Electronic Wire & Cable Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020

In the global Electronic Wire & Cable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 362-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Emerging Markets Fire up Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries to Lend Traction

Improvement in Global GDP Performance - Signs of Optimistic

Market Outlook

Impact of World Economic Recession in Retrospect

The Road Ahead

Global Competitor Market Shares

Insulated Wire and Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc. (USA)

AFC Cable Systems, Inc. (USA)

Amphenol Corp. (USA)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Taiwan)

Belden, Inc. (USA)

Cable USA (USA)

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (USA)

Cerro Wire LLC (USA)

Coleman Cable, Inc. (USA)

CommScope, Inc. (USA)

Corning Incorporated (USA)

Delphi Automotive Plc (UK)

Ducommun LaBarge Technologies (USA)

Electrical Components International (USA)

Encore Wire Corporation (USA)

Finolex Cables Ltd (India)

Fujikura Group (Japan)

AFL (USA)

Furukawa Electric Company Limited (Japan)

General Cable Corporation (USA)

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)

LS Cable & System Limited (South Korea)

Superior Essex Incorporated (USA)

MOLEX, Inc. (USA)

NEXANS SA (France)

Olex Cables Limited (Australia)

NKT Cables Group GmbH (Germany)

Permanoid Ltd. (UK)

Prysmian Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc. (USA)

Southwire Company, LLC (USA)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Tele-Fonika Kable S.A. (Poland)

The Okonite Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Telecommunications Industry - Largest Revenue Contributor

Fiber Optics Wires & Cables Gains Widespread Popularity

Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic and

Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare

Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea

Applications

Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables? Demand

Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and

Cables Market in Overdrive

Power Infrastructure - Growth Carries on Unabated

Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends

Traction

Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth

EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables - Changing Operating Environment

Residential & Commercial Construction Sector - Revival Aids

Building Wire & Cable Market

Building Renovations to Boost Demand

Computers and Consumer Electronics - A High Growth Market

Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables

Auto Production Resurgence Strengthens Market Prospects

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Gains

Soaring Popularity of Electric Vehicles Powers Growth

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables

Oil and Gas Industry - Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds

Innovative Cable Systems Lead to Extremely Fast, Easier and

Reliable Industrial Networking

Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market

Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material

Green House Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for

Insulation

Flame Retardant Compounds in Demand for Wire Insulation

High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide

Emphasis on Green Materials

Environmental Regulations and the Cable Industry

Dow?s Innovative TR-XLPE Medium-Voltage Compound for Cable

Insulation

AGC?s Fluon EFTA C88AXMP-HT



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Insulated Wires and Cables Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Insulated Wires and Cables Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product

Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to

2027



Table 5: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product

Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product

Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Insulated Wires and Cables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Insulated Wires and Cables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Insulated Wires and Cables Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Insulated Wire and Cable Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Insulated Wires and Cables Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 35: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: French Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Insulated Wires and Cables Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Insulated Wires and Cables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 56: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 59: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Insulated Wires and Cables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulated Wires and

Cables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Insulated Wires and Cables Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 83: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Insulated Wires and Cables

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Insulated Wires and Cables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 98: The Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables Historic

Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Insulated Wires and Cables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Insulated Wires and Cables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Insulated Wires and Cables Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Insulated Wires and Cables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 111: Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Africa by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 215

