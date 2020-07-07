New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated Wires and Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895967/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$81.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Wire & Cable segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Insulated Wires and Cables market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Insulated Wires and Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$51.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$51.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Electronic Wire & Cable Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020
In the global Electronic Wire & Cable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 362-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Emerging Markets Fire up Insulated Wire and Cable Market
Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries to Lend Traction
Improvement in Global GDP Performance - Signs of Optimistic
Market Outlook
Impact of World Economic Recession in Retrospect
The Road Ahead
Global Competitor Market Shares
Insulated Wire and Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc. (USA)
AFC Cable Systems, Inc. (USA)
Amphenol Corp. (USA)
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (Taiwan)
Belden, Inc. (USA)
Cable USA (USA)
Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (USA)
Cerro Wire LLC (USA)
Coleman Cable, Inc. (USA)
CommScope, Inc. (USA)
Corning Incorporated (USA)
Delphi Automotive Plc (UK)
Ducommun LaBarge Technologies (USA)
Electrical Components International (USA)
Encore Wire Corporation (USA)
Finolex Cables Ltd (India)
Fujikura Group (Japan)
AFL (USA)
Furukawa Electric Company Limited (Japan)
General Cable Corporation (USA)
Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)
Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
LS Cable & System Limited (South Korea)
Superior Essex Incorporated (USA)
MOLEX, Inc. (USA)
NEXANS SA (France)
Olex Cables Limited (Australia)
NKT Cables Group GmbH (Germany)
Permanoid Ltd. (UK)
Prysmian Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Rea Magnet Wire Company, Inc. (USA)
Southwire Company, LLC (USA)
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)
TE Connectivity (Switzerland)
Tele-Fonika Kable S.A. (Poland)
The Okonite Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Telecommunications Industry - Largest Revenue Contributor
Fiber Optics Wires & Cables Gains Widespread Popularity
Fiber Optic Cables Makes Headwinds towards Diagnostic and
Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare
Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea
Applications
Active Optical Cables Subvert Copper Cables? Demand
Rising Bandwidth Demand Putting the Global Insulated Wires and
Cables Market in Overdrive
Power Infrastructure - Growth Carries on Unabated
Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends
Traction
Applications in Smart Grid Expected to Drive Future Growth
EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables - Changing Operating Environment
Residential & Commercial Construction Sector - Revival Aids
Building Wire & Cable Market
Building Renovations to Boost Demand
Computers and Consumer Electronics - A High Growth Market
Increasing Prevalence of High-Speed HDMI Cables
Auto Production Resurgence Strengthens Market Prospects
Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Gains
Soaring Popularity of Electric Vehicles Powers Growth
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Aerospace Industry Demands High End Wires and Cables
Oil and Gas Industry - Role of Cables, Wires and its Compounds
Innovative Cable Systems Lead to Extremely Fast, Easier and
Reliable Industrial Networking
Copper Continues to Reign the Insulated Cable and Wire Market
Polyvinyl Chloride finds Favor as an Insulation Material
Green House Gas Emission Targets Brightens Prospects for
Insulation
Flame Retardant Compounds in Demand for Wire Insulation
High Temperature Insulation Sector to Grow Worldwide
Emphasis on Green Materials
Environmental Regulations and the Cable Industry
Dow?s Innovative TR-XLPE Medium-Voltage Compound for Cable
Insulation
AGC?s Fluon EFTA C88AXMP-HT
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Insulated Wires and Cables Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Insulated Wires and Cables Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product
Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to
2027
Table 5: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product
Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Telecommunications, Data Wire & Cable (Product
Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Power Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Electronic Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Building Wire & Cable (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Insulated Wire and Cable Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Insulated Wires and Cables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Insulated Wires and Cables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Insulated Wires and Cables Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Insulated Wire and Cable Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Insulated Wires and Cables Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 35: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Insulated Wires and Cables Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Insulated Wires and Cables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 56: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Insulated Wires and Cables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulated Wires and
Cables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated Wires and Cables
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Insulated Wires and Cables Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 83: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Insulated Wires and Cables
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Insulated Wires and Cables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables Historic
Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Insulated Wires and Cables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Insulated Wires and Cables Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Insulated Wires and Cables Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Insulated Wires and Cables Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Insulated Wires and Cables
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 111: Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Insulated Wires and Cables
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Insulated Wires and Cables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Insulated Wires and Cables Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Insulated Wires and Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 215
