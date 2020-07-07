New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793484/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on oscilloscope market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in global connected cars market, growth in in-vehicle networks, and growing complexity of ICs. In addition, growth in global connected cars market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The oscilloscope market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The oscilloscope market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Digital oscilloscope

• PC-based oscilloscope

• Analog oscilloscope.



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of advanced software solutions for oscilloscopes as one of the prime reasons driving the oscilloscope market growth during the next few years. Also, proliferation of application-specific oscilloscopes, and emergence of fir will lead to sizable demand in the market.

