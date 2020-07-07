NEWTON, Kan., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Craig W. Niehous as Sales Director. Mr. Niehous will report to Benjamin W. Shore, Park’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development.



Mr. Niehous most recently served as the Sales Director of the Americas for the Vetrotex division of Saint-Gobain. Saint-Gobain Vetrotex is a manufacturer of fiberglass material for a variety of industries and applications, including aerospace. Prior to his role as Sales Director, Mr. Niehous was a Regional Sales Manager in the same division, and prior to that, he was a Senior Sales Representative. Mr. Niehous received a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University of Ohio and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact:

Donna D’Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500