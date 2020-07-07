First Quarter Revenue Increased 3.5% to $13.3 Million

e-commerce Revenue Up 31.6% to $2.9 Million

Recorded a Non-Cash Impairment of $1.7 million

Active and Unique e-commerce Users Increased Over 70% Compared to the Prior Year Period

Unique Multi-Channel Infrastructure Benefitting from Rapidly Evolving Market Opportunities

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), (“IVFH” or “the Company”) an interconnected data driven platform of specialty food companies that provides chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality unique specialty food products as well as gift boxes and other curated products across the U.S., today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“We experienced strong e-commerce growth in the 2020 first quarter, which accelerated during the second quarter, as our e-commerce assets have been uniquely positioned to benefit from disruptive trends underway in our markets. Our in-house chefs and curation teams are working with our procurement, logistics, and marketing departments to create new products including high-quality specialty grocery products, themed specialty food kits, curated gifts, and monthly subscriptions. We are also investing in our platform to further increase customer engagement and conversion rates. During the third quarter, we expect to move into our new Pennsylvania distribution center, launch the new igourmet website featuring a modern user interface supported by Shopify, and further expand our digital marketing efforts,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

“As restaurants start re-opening, foodservice revenue has experienced sequential monthly improvements in May and June; however, foodservice revenues have experienced unprecedented declines starting in the second half of March 2020 and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect foodservice customers. Related to these declines, we recorded a non-cash $1.7 million impairment charge during the first quarter. In addition, we experienced reduced profitability in the first quarter, which included higher expenses related to the COVID-19 crisis and a less profitable mix of foodservice business due to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as continued investments in our rapidly growing e-commerce platform. Despite these near-term impacts to profitability, we saw a $0.6 million year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow during the first quarter.”

“We believe our unique multi-channel infrastructure provides us with significant resources to successfully operate in the current market environment. As a result, we have seen growing interest from companies looking to leverage our e-commerce and foodservice assets. We have recently formed new relationships with large national retailers that are seeking to leverage our unique product lines and fulfillment capabilities in order to expand their specialty food offerings, which in turn has the potential to further expand our distribution channels and customer access. The COVID-19 crisis has significantly accelerated changes in consumer behavior already underway and, IVFH, like other e-commerce retailers, is seeing a paradigm shift towards digital channels. As a result, we are highly encouraged by our growing digital and direct-to-consumer presence, including our e-commerce monthly subscription offerings, our new omnichannel sales channels, and our new online products including recently developed meal kits, as well as the planned launch of igourmet’s new website and the move to our new state-of-the-art Pennsylvania distribution center,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

IVFH’s revenue increased to $13.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The primary drivers of the 3.5% increase in first quarter revenue was due to over 30% year-over-year growth in the Company’s e-commerce business as well as the contribution from new logistics revenue.

Deferred revenue associated with the Company’s e-commerce subscription services, which includes both Mouth and igourmet, was $0.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $0.3 million at March 31, 2019. The nearly 30% year-over-year increase in deferred revenue was driven by increased demand for the Company’s monthly food subscription offerings as well as an increase in gift cards sales.

For the 2020 first quarter, igourmet and Mouth had over 40,000 active unique customers, an increase of over 70% from the same period last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 % of Net

Sales

March 31,

2019 % of Net

Sales %

Change Specialty Foodservice $ 9,913,000 74.5 % $ 10,206,000 79.4 % -2.9 % E-commerce 2,878,000 21.6 % 2,187,000 17.0 % 31.6 % National Brand Management 251,000 1.9 % 466,000 3.6 % -46.2 % Logistics $ 264,000 2.0 % $ - - - Total IVFH $ 13,306,000 100 % $ 12,859,000 100 % 3.5 %

For the 2020 first quarter, selling and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $4.6 million, compared to $3.8 million for the same period last year. The $0.8 million, or approximately 21.7% increase, which included costs associated with COVID-19, was primarily due to a one-time increase in uncollectible debt allowance of $0.2 million, a $0.1 million increase in digital marketing expenses, $0.2 million of higher payroll and related costs, increases in professional and legal fees of $0.1 million, and increases in computer and information technology costs of $0.1 million.

For the 2020 first quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $(3.3 million), or $(0.09) per share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior year’s first quarter. Adjusted net income for the 2020 first quarter was a loss of $(1.1 million), or $(0.031) per share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.015 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Cash EBITDA for the 2020 first quarter was a loss of $(0.9 million), compared to positive EBITDA of $0.6 million in the prior year quarter.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is an interconnected data driven platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers. The platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing of over 7,000 specialty food products including proprietary branded products. Sales channels on the platform include specialty foodservice channels and data driven DTC e-commerce channels including leading specialty food direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com as well as a strong specialty food omnichannel offering via www.amazon.com , www.ebay.com and www.walmart.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,071,543 $ 3,966,050 Accounts receivable, net 1,860,038 3,309,830 Inventory 2,941,435 2,350,622 Other current assets 318,617 273,689 Total current assets 10,191,633 9,900,191 Property and equipment, net 6,830,425 6,645,389 Investments 450,225 435,225 Right to use assets, operating leases, net 358,714 193,733 Right to use assets, finance leases, net 313,209 174,631 Other amortizable intangible assets, net 84,000 1,342,741 Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets 1,532,822 2,183,065 Total assets $ 19,761,028 $ 20,874,975 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,828,998 $ 4,009,956 Accrued interest 20,552 16,973 Deferred revenue 358,456 499,776 Line of Credit 2,000,000 - Notes payable - current portion, net 751,505 727,766 Lease liability - operating leases, current 134,459 133,296 Lease liability - finance leases, current 47,261 29,832 Contingent liability - current portion 187,000 187,000 Total current liabilities 7,328,231 5,604,599 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 224,255 60,437 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 281,270 154,905 Contingent liability - long-term 144,600 156,600 Note payable - long term portion, net 3,953,432 3,881,037 Total liabilities 11,931,788 9,857,578 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 16) - - Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 37,279,320 and 37,210,859 shares issued, and 34,441,740 and 34,373,279 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3,724 3,718 Additional paid-in capital 36,955,853 36,889,818 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (27,988,967 ) (24,734,769 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,829,240 11,017,397 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,761,028 $ 20,874,975









Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Three For the Three Months Ended Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 13,305,920 $ 12,859,215 Cost of goods sold 10,192,864 8,881,380 Gross margin 3,113,056 3,977,835 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,612,761 3,788,997 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 1,698,952 - Total operating expenses 6,311,713 3,788,997 Operating (loss) income (3,198,657 ) 188,838 Other income (expense): Other leasing income 10,879 - Interest expense, net (66,420 ) (25,478 ) Total other income (expense) (55,541 ) (25,478 ) Net (loss) income before taxes (3,254,198 ) 163,360 Income tax expense - - Net (loss) income $ (3,254,198 ) $ 163,360 Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.005 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.005 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 34,626,275 33,947,817 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 34,626,275 33,947,817









Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Three For the Three Months Ended Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (3,254,198 ) $ 163,360 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 1,698,952 - Depreciation and amortization 324,565 305,205 Amortization of right-of-use asset 49,949 42,619 Amortization of prepaid loan fees 3,123 - Stock based compensation 66,041 100,144 Provision for doubtful accounts 223,335 (830 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,226,457 (223,433 ) Inventory and other current assets, net (650,741 ) 156,123 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (177,379 ) (1,508,855 ) Deferred revenue (141,320 ) (281,920 ) Contingent liabilities (12,000 ) (25,307 ) Operating lease liability (49,949 ) (42,619 ) Net cash used in operating activities (693,165 ) (1,315,513 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (285,599 ) (2,705 ) Net cash used in investing activities (285,599 ) (2,705 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from note payable 150,786 - Proceeds from line of credit 2,000,000 - Principal payments on debt (57,775 ) (294,734 ) Principal payments financing leases (8,754 ) (6,066 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,084,257 (300,800 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,105,493 (1,619,018 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,966,050 4,759,817 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,071,543 $ 3,140,799 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 59,373 $ 27,693 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of 131,136 shares of common stock previously accrued $ - $ 93,666 Right to use assets and liabilities - operating, upon adoption of ASU 2016-02 $ - $ 388,581 Increase in right of use assets & liabilities $ 214,930 $ - Investment in food related company $ 15,000 $ 15,500 Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets $ 152,548 $ -





Three Months Ended

(unaudited) March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Adjusted Net Income and EPS (4) Revenue $ 13,305,920 $ 12,859,215 Net Income (3,254,198 ) 163,360 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 210,032 229,130 One-time charges 1,917,891 - Stock related expenses (2) 66,041 100,144 Adjusted Net Income

$ (1,060,234 ) $ 492,634 Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (3) 34,626,275 33,947,817 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (0.031 ) $ 0.015 Three Months Ended

(unaudited)

March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Cash EBITDA (4) Net Income $ (3,254,198 ) $ 163,360 Interest expense, taxes & Other Income 55,541 25,478 Depreciation & amortization 324,565 305,205 One-time charges 1,917,891 - Stock related expenses (2) 66,041 100,144 Cash EBITDA $ (890,160 ) $ 594,187

Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.



